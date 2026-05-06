Teacher Sanctioned for Professional Misconduct and Dishonesty Following Affair with Former Student

A teacher has been found guilty of professional misconduct after engaging in a relationship with a former student and subsequently lying to the Teaching Council during a formal inquiry.

A formal inquiry conducted by the Teaching Council has culminated in a finding of professional misconduct against a female educator who engaged in a romantic and sexual relationship with a former student.

The proceedings revealed a complex timeline of interactions that began during the summer of 2018. It was established that between June 14th and August 14th of that year, the teacher maintained consistent communication with an 18-year-old student via the social media application Snapchat. This communication occurred over 118 consecutive days, a period during which the student had just completed his Leaving Cert examinations.

The inquiry further proved that a romantic relationship developed during this time, including a sexual encounter at a hotel in early August 2018. Initially, both the teacher and the student testified that this encounter was a one-off event, claiming they had accidentally encountered one another in a pub while socializing with separate groups of friends.

However, these claims were later scrutinized as the inquiry unfolded over six separate hearing days. The committee, led by Chairman Fergal McCarthy, expressed serious concerns regarding the teacher's conduct and her subsequent lack of honesty during the investigation. While it was acknowledged that the student was legally an adult at 18, the committee emphasized the significant power imbalance and the professional boundaries that should have remained intact.

The teacher was 26 years old at the time and had served as the student's teacher for the previous two years. McCarthy noted that her actions were not in the best interests of the student, regardless of his legal age, given the trust placed in educators by parents and society. The situation was further complicated by the teacher's attempts to mislead the council.

Counsel for the Teaching Council, Eoghan O'Sullivan, described the teacher's initial defense as being built on a pack of lies. It was revealed that the teacher and her former student had conspired to hide the true nature of their ongoing relationship to avoid professional repercussions. The deception became apparent when a colleague at the teacher's current school informed the council that the pair were still involved.

Under further pressure in January, the teacher finally admitted that she had lied about her interactions. She confessed that after the initial encounter in August 2018, they had begun a formal relationship in late 2019 and early 2020, which continues to this day. Evidence showed that the teacher had even unfollowed the former student on Instagram just one day before the inquiry began in an attempt to erase evidence of their connection.

Chairman McCarthy identified this dishonesty and the deliberate conspiracy to mislead the committee as significant aggravating factors in determining the final sanction. He stated that the admission of the sexual encounter was effectively lost because of the extensive lying and lack of candour shown by the educator during the legal process. In defense of the teacher, solicitor Eoin McGlinchey argued that his client was a highly capable and effective professional.

He maintained that there was no evidence of an inappropriate relationship while the student was still under the age of 18 or while he was actively enrolled in her classes. He highlighted that the couple has remained in a loving and committed relationship for six years, a fact the committee acknowledged in its final report. Despite these arguments, the council maintained that teachers hold a pivotal role in society and must operate with absolute integrity and respect.

The final sanction was deemed proportionate, intended to penalize the misconduct and the dishonesty while still providing the teacher with a potential pathway to return to the profession in the future. To protect the privacy of the individuals involved, the committee ordered that the identities of the teacher, the student, and the school remain confidential





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Teaching Council Professional Misconduct Teacher-Student Relationship Ethics In Education Ireland

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