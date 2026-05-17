Teachers Share How Uncomfortable They Are Saying Students' Names in Class

A Reddit post by a teacher reveals their struggle with saying a student's name in class, admitting they feel foolish and cringe whenever it's said out loud during lessons. The post also shares stories of teachers encountering students with unusual or inappropriate names.

A teacher has shared how uncomfortable it is saying a particular student's name in class - admitting they feel foolish and cringe whenever it's said out loud during lesson.

In a Reddit post, the person asked the question: 'Ever feel uncomfortable calling a student by their name?

' They then wrote: 'I had a student named Beautiful Angel - and that is exactly how she wished to be known. Although the teacher initially struggled to use the name during lessons, they gradually grew accustomed to it over time. They added: 'I felt like a fool saying, 'Get in line, Beautiful Angel. Stop talking, Beautiful Angel...

' for about a week. Then it just became another name.

' Weighing in on the post, another teacher confessed: 'Ugh, I have a Beautiful, whose personality is very much not beautiful. ' Yet another chimed in: 'That is always the case. We had a Prince Charming and a Heavenly - they were both not so. Their parents were also incredibly unpleasant to interact with.

We also had a Raven, who actually is so Raven.

' They wrote: 'On my lunch hour, I went to the office and pulled his birth certificate because I wanted to know if that really was his name. That was indeed the name on his birth certificate. Well, except for the fact his name was actually much longer than that - I think it had about 20 names.

' One teacher recalled: 'I have a student this year who insisted I call him Meatball on the first day of school. All his friends backed him up so I just went with it, and it was strange for the first few days, but then it became normal





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