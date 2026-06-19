Teaching Council to consider complaints about jailed teacher's alleged trespassing

The Teaching Council is set to consider complaints about a jailed teacher's alleged trespassing at Wilson's Hospital School, in breach of court orders.

The Teaching Council is set to consider complaints about a jailed teacher 's alleged trespassing at Wilson's Hospital School , in breach of court orders . The teacher, Burke, had been suspended and later dismissed from the school over his conduct towards the then-principal, Niamh McShane, at a school religious event in June 2022.

Burke maintains that his request to address the student by their new name and with they/them pronouns went against his religious beliefs. He was formally dismissed from Wilson's Hospital last month and is currently in Castlerea Prison for failing to comply with court orders. The panel, consisting of Andy Pike, Adrian Guinan, and Clodagh O'Hara, had previously dismissed Burke's application to recuse themselves due to alleged objective bias.

However, Burke made separate applications for the panel chair, Andy Pike, and the panel as a whole to recuse themselves. The panel delivered its decision on Friday, stating that two of Pike's social media posts and another he shared did not give rise to a reasonable apprehension that he would be unable to give Burke an impartial hearing. The panel also noted that Burke's reference to Pike promoting and advocating the use of the 'they' pronoun was 'inaccurate'.

Burke's application that the panel recuse themselves based on a lack of independence and their previous decision-making was also unsuccessful. He submitted that he received correspondence regarding the investigation into his alleged conduct from Fieldfisher Solicitors, the legal representatives for the director of the Teaching Council, instead of from the panel.

The panel stated that the director and her legal representatives are required under the rules governing fitness-to-teach inquiries to deal with pre-inquiry correspondence and it would not be appropriate for the panel to engage directly with Burke. The lack of independence ground was also based on the role played by senior counsel and legal assessor Lorna Lynch as perceived by Burke.

The panel stated that they were entitled to benefit from the advice of the legal assessor regarding legal points and procedures and that her role was to ensure the process was fair and the rights of the teacher were upheld. The panel also stated that decisions not to discontinue or adjourn the inquiry and to grant anonymisation to a witness were arrived at 'fairly and properly' at previous preliminary hearings and that there was no reasonable apprehension of bias.

Burke voiced his criticism of the decision, calling it a 'grave' error





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Teaching Council Wilson's Hospital School Jailed Teacher Trespassing Court Orders

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