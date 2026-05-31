Team Ireland Claims Two Bronze Medals on Day Three of World Rowing World Cup in Seville

Ireland's rowing team secured two bronze medals at the 2026 World Rowing World Cup I in Seville, with Fiona Murtagh winning in the women's single sculls and Mags Cremen and Zoe Hyde taking bronze in the women's double sculls. These results follow Izzy Clements' silver from the previous day, highlighting a strong start to the season for Team Ireland as they aim for LA 2028 qualification.

Team Ireland secured two bronze medal s on day three of the 2026 World Rowing World Cup I in Seville . Fiona Murtagh and the doubles duo Mags Cremen and Zoe Hyde finished third in their respective 'A' finals at the squad's first regatta of the season.

They followed Izzy Clements onto the podium after her silver medal on Saturday. Murtagh turned in a brilliant performance to take bronze in the women's single sculls behind Great Britain's Lauren Henry and Viktorija Senkute of Lithuania. The Galway woman clocked a time of 7:33.92, holding off Dutch rower Roos De Jong. Cremen and Hyde medalled in their first competitive appearance since their seventh-placed finish at the World Championships in Shanghai last September.

Romanian Olympic champions Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis reigned supreme, while fancied Dutch pair Lisa Bruijnincx and Tessa Dullemans finished second, with Cremen and Hyde third in 7:04.39. Their teammates Sophia Young and Alison Bergin placed fifth in the same race on their debut as a partnership. Elsewhere, the Women's Four of Natalie Long, Imogen Magner, Emma Fagan and Claire Feerick finished sixth in their 'A' final.

Fintan McCarthy had to settle for third place in the 'B' final on his debut in the men's open single sculls, while men's pair Adam Murphy and Fionnán McQuillan-Tolan were sixth in their 'B' final.

"I'm really proud of the athletes' performances in Seville, it shows where we are, and where the international competitive level is, so we're in a great place," said Rowing Ireland High Performance Director Niall O'Carroll. "It's been a valuable first season hit-out to confirm we're on track as we look to qualification for LA 28, and will give us both encouragement and insights for our approach going forward.





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World Rowing World Cup Seville Team Ireland Bronze Medal Fiona Murtagh Mags Cremen Zoe Hyde Izzy Clements Rowing Ireland LA 2028

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