Tearful Farewell: Sister Vows Justice at Funeral for Scarlett Faulkner, 29, Following Tipperary Attack

A heartbroken sister pledged to seek justice at the funeral of Scarlett Faulkner, 29, who died after an attack in County Tipperary. The deeply personal ceremony in Limerick city featured a horse-drawn carriage, heartfelt tributes, and a sister's promise of remembrance and resolution.

The funeral of Scarlett Faulkner , a 29-year-old who tragically died following an attack in County Tipperary , was marked by a poignant and deeply personal send-off in Limerick city. A procession, featuring two white horses adorned with pink and purple plumes and pulling a glass carriage, led the hearse. The horses wore cloths on their withers depicting an image of Scarlett, their ash blonde hair mirrored in the metallic bronze coffin. A white stretch limousine carrying family members followed closely. The poignant atmosphere was amplified by a recording of Bette Midler's The Wind Beneath My Wings, played as mourners gathered, sang along, and held hands. Many passersby slowed their vehicles to observe the solemn yet vibrant procession.

Those in attendance wore T-shirts featuring Scarlett's face, complemented by narrow violet scarves. Younger girls were adorned with violet ribbons in their hair, a unifying colour that permeated the heartfelt tributes. The funeral Mass took place at St. Munchin's Church on Clancy Quay, where numerous heart-shaped photographic tributes of Scarlett, each with a message from a different family member and edged with purple tulle and white roses, lined the entrance. The strong wind occasionally threatened to topple these tributes, necessitating sandbags for stability.

Inside the church, the aisle was decorated with artificial trees in pink and white bloom, and a large banner proclaiming Mommy, alongside a photograph of Scarlett holding her young daughter, Oceanna, read 'Love u Mommy, Yr diamond eyes daughter, Oceanna.' Father Donal McNamara, assisted by Fathers Pat Hogan and Pat Seaver, celebrated the Mass. In his homily, Father McNamara acknowledged the profound grief, confusion, and unsettling nature of Scarlett's sudden and unexpected death, especially given the circumstances. He spoke directly to Oceanna and all who loved Scarlett, validating their anger, confusion, and silence, emphasizing that the church embraces these feelings. He also addressed the difficult but essential call to forgiveness, clarifying it does not mean ignoring or excusing what happened.

Following the Mass, Scarlett's sister, Victoria, delivered a moving tribute, thanking everyone for their support and remembering Scarlett's vibrant personality, her ability to make people laugh, her beautiful smile, and the deep love she inspired in her many friends. Scarlett Faulkner's life was tragically cut short after an attack near Birdhill, County Tipperary. A 16-year-old girl is currently facing charges of assault causing serious harm, and a 40-year-old woman is charged with endangerment and violent assault in connection with the incident





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Scarlett Faulkner Funeral Limerick Tipperary Justice

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