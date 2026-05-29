Teen Charged with Production and Possession of Extensive Child Sexual Abuse Material

A 17-year-old Dublin boy faces 17 charges after a Garda investigation uncovered 392 images and videos of child sexual abuse. The material, which includes self-generated content and screen recordings, involves victims as young as two. Detectives raised severe concerns about the teen's escalating danger and online activities.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with 17 offences following a comprehensive investigation by the Garda Divisional Protective Service Unit in Dublin . The charges relate to a significant quantity of child sexual abuse material , comprising 392 images and videos.

The teenager, whose identity is protected due to his age, is accused of eight counts of production and nine counts of possession of this illegal content, with the alleged offences occurring on a date in October 2025. A search of his home led to the seizure of multiple electronic devices, eight of which were found to contain child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The forensic examination revealed a disturbing collection: 65 sexual images, 44 sexual videos, 222 images depicting child exposure, 60 videos of child exposure, and one anime image. The court was informed that a large volume of the content was unique, with many items being self-generated by the accused or captured as screen recordings from online sources. The material features the sexual abuse of children, some victims as young as two years old.

Detective Garda Corrigan provided further details, explaining that the investigation was spurred by a separate inquiry which resulted in the seizure of the boy's devices by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau. Analysis of his digital communications uncovered a large volume of messages exchanged with a 12-year-old girl. During these interactions, the accused reportedly spoke about possessing child pornography on separate devices and admitted to regularly clearing his phone of such material, presumably to avoid detection.

In a subsequent interview, the schoolboy offered no explanation for the presence of this material. The detective expressed serious concerns that the teen could commit further offences, citing evidence of "disturbing chats" with other individuals online and a "clear disdain for women" she observed in his communications. She argued the boy's offending may escalate and feared he could turn to physical violence.

The detective also addressed the potential role of the child and family agency, noting that while the boy's parents stated they would not permit him to go online unsupervised, she believed this restriction was not being effectively enforced. She described the teenager as an active threat, a danger to young females who actively seeks out vulnerable girls online. Detective Garda Corrigan asserted that any bail conditions would be insufficient to alleviate her significant concerns.

The court further heard that the boy had made statements about having accessed the dark web and referenced the high monetary value of child pornography and "rape services". His mother was visibly distressed during the proceedings. Defence counsel Orla Keenan challenged the prosecution's objections to bail. She successfully argued that objections based on a failure to appear, witness interference, or evidence destruction were unsupported by any facts.

The detective concurred that the self-generated images were of the accused himself and that the screen recordings involved young females sourced from the internet. The second set of objections pertained to the seriousness of the allegations, but counsel stressed the absence of any previous convictions or a discernible pattern of offending. Despite the gravity of the case, the judge indicated that stringent bail conditions could be imposed.

These conditions would include prohibiting the possession of any internet-enabled devices, mandating attendance at counselling, and enforcing a curfew. The youth, who has not yet entered a plea, confirmed in court that he understood the bail terms and received a warning that breaching them could lead to remand in custody.

He is scheduled to appear again in June for a preliminary hearing to determine the appropriate venue for his trial, with the Director of Public Prosecutions recommending the case be sent to the Circuit Court due to its wider sentencing powers





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Teenager Child Sexual Abuse Material CSAM Garda Dublin Production Possession Bail Dark Web Online Grooming

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