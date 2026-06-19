Teenage Passenger Sentenced to Two Years for Role in Fatal Stolen Car Incident in Dublin

A court has sentenced a 19-year-old man to two years in jail for being a passenger in a stolen car that killed Michael Farrelly in Baldoyle, Dublin, in 2024. The victim was 50m from safety when struck during a police pursuit. The offender, Calum McDonagh, had extensive prior convictions and expressed remorse, but the victim's family criticized his actions. The judge considered his difficult upbringing, neurodiversity, and youth in suspending part of the sentence.

A teenage father has been sentenced to two years in jail for his role as a passenger in a stolen car that struck and killed a 40-year-old man, Michael Farrelly , in Baldoyle , Dublin , in July 2024.

The incident occurred around 1am on July 17th, 2024, when Farrelly was crossing the Coast Road. He was approximately 50 meters from safety when he was hit by a white Hyundai being driven by another youth. The passenger, Calum McDonagh, then 18, pleaded guilty to knowingly allowing himself to be carried in the vehicle without the owner's consent. Gardaí, who had activated their blue lights, pursued the car after noticing it driving along the coast road in Portmarnock.

The vehicle failed to stop and was followed for 4.2 kilometers. During the pursuit, the Gardaí saw the car hit something but it continued driving. They stopped at the scene and found Farrelly on the ground; he was pronounced dead a short time later. The Hyundai was later discovered abandoned 500 meters away on Willie Nolan Road.

Through investigations, including CCTV footage that placed McDonagh in the car about ten minutes before the incident, and a taxi driver's statement about a booking to McDonagh's address, McDonagh was identified. He presented himself at Clontarf Garda station with his mother, was arrested, and told Gardaí he was deeply sorry, acknowledging that he had seen Farrelly hit the windscreen. McDonagh, who had 91 previous convictions including for vehicle-related offenses, was formally charged in October 2025 before turning 19.

Since the incident, he had committed an additional 25 offenses and received two jail terms. During sentencing, the deceased's brother, Conor Farrelly, delivered a victim impact statement describing how his brother, known as Mikey, was exactly where he was supposed to be when killed, and that the family was forced to have a closed casket due to the severity of the injuries. He noted that true remorse would have been to stop and check if Farrelly was alive.

Defense counsel highlighted McDonagh's troubled background, including an absent and negatively influential father, leaving school at age 12, as well as his youth, adverse childhood, and neurodiversity. The judge imposed a sentence of two years and six months but suspended the final six months for a year due to these mitigating factors. The driver of the vehicle is also facing court proceedings.

The case underscores the tragic consequences of vehicle theft and the profound impact on victims' families, while raising questions about accountability for passengers in such crimes and the consideration of mitigating circumstances in sentencing





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stolen Car Fatal Collision Michael Farrelly Calum Mcdonagh Dublin Baldoyle Garda Pursuit Victim Impact Statement Sentencing Passenger Liability Vehicle Theft

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EU agrees to end cabin baggage fees under new passenger rights rulesAfter over a decade of negotiations, the European Parliament and European Council have agreed on new rules to strengthen passenger rights, including requiring airlines to include a free cabin bag in advertised ticket prices. The rules, expected to take effect in 2027, would allow passengers to bring one free personal item and one larger hand luggage piece. Price display must include cabin bag allowance upfront, with option to remove for a cheaper fare. Ryanair criticized the changes as misleading.

Read more »

Teenage cyclist killed in Co Waterford crash named as Shane O’BrienIrish international pronounced dead after hitting parked lorry on N72 near Lismore

Read more »

Passenger's Petty Revenge on Entitled Man Who Demanded Aisle SeatA woman shares her petty revenge on a Reddit post after an entitled man demanded she give up her pre-booked aisle seat on an overseas flight, insisting he needed it more. Rather than politely asking, the man launched into a lengthy justification. The woman agreed to switch, but irritated by his attitude, she devised a plan to make him get up every 10 minutes for the remainder of the 3.5-hour flight, causing him significant inconvenience each time.

Read more »

Teenage passenger in stolen car that killed Dublin man sentenced to two years in jailA teenage male was sentenced to two years imprisonment for being a passenger in a stolen vehicle that struck and killed Michael Farrelly in Baldoyle, Dublin. The court heard that Gardaí pursued the car, which failed to stop and hit the victim before fleeing. Evidence including glass fragments on the teen's clothing linked him to the vehicle. He expressed remorse and pleaded guilty to knowingly traveling in a stolen car.

Read more »