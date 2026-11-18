The 17-year-old accused of killing Scarlett Faulkner tells gardai she was overwhelmed by anger. She claims the fatal blow was unplanned, contradicting prosecution evidence of a premeditated hunt.

A teenager accused of killing Scarlett Faulkner has told gardaí that a violent confrontation "went too far" and claims she never intended to cause the fatal injuries. The 17-year-old defendant stated during police interviews that she was angry and overwhelmed after discovering the deceased woman with her co-accused's estranged husband. She expressed regret for the outcome, insisting that the escalation was unintentional and unfair to Scarlett Faulkner.

Motive Drives Prosecution's Premeditation Claims

Prosecutor Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing argued that the attack on Scarlett Faulkner was motivated by jealousy, as she had begun a relationship with the older accused's husband. The prosecution alleges that the defendants "hunted down" their targets for approximately 24 hours before the incident on March 21st. Ó Dúnlaing detailed how the older accused allegedly rammed her husband's van, forcing both vehicles to stop near the Birdhill roundabout off the M7 in Tipperary, between Limerick and Nenagh.

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According to the state's case, the 17-year-old was responsible for inflicting all the fatal injuries using an iron bar found in the vehicle. Scarlett Faulkner died on April 13th after spending three weeks in a coma following the assault. The prosecution maintains that this was a coordinated joint enterprise aimed at killing or causing serious harm to both Scarlett Faulkner and the older accused's husband, who is the father of the teenager's co-accused.

Defendant Describes Overwhelming Anger and Chaos

During interviews conducted on March 26th and 27th last at Thurles Garda Station, the 17-year-old accused provided a detailed account of the events leading to the death. She claimed she did not plan the murder and stated that the situation happened "in the blink of an eye." The defendant described feeling sad and angry upon seeing Scarlett Faulkner with the married man, which she believes triggered the violent response that spiraled out of control.

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The teenager told investigators that she struck Scarlett Faulkner with a steel pole she retrieved from the floor of the car she was traveling in. When asked why she picked up the weapon, she replied that she was angry and acted impulsively without thinking. She asserted that she did not intend to kill the victim and expressed remorse for the severity of the assault, emphasizing that the events unfolded too quickly for her to intervene.

Conflicting Accounts of Vehicle Confrontation

Prosecutor Edward O'Mahony questioned gardaí Andrea Coonan about the teenager's statements regarding the initial confrontation. The defendant alleged that the older accused's husband began ramming their car and laughing at them, leading to a physical exchange between the two vehicles. She stated she could not remember how long the collision lasted because she was overwhelmed, but claimed the husband subsequently hit Scarlett Faulkner with an axe inside the van.

The teenager further alleged that Scarlett Faulkner attempted to flee on foot, begging passing cars for help before being knocked down by a vehicle. She claimed she caught up with the bleeding woman and struck her with the pole out of rage. While acknowledging that she hit the victim several times, she maintained that the older accused's husband was the one who used the axe and that the co-accused did not physically touch Scarlett Faulkner.

Trial Proceedings and Legal Stand of the Accused

The trial is currently taking place before Judge Kerida Naidoo and a jury composed of eight men and four women at the Central Criminal Court. The 17-year-old defendant has pleaded not guilty to murder but has admitted to manslaughter. In contrast, the 41-year-old co-accused has pleaded not guilty to murder charges related to the joint enterprise.

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During the final interview, when asked if she intended for Scarlett Faulkner to die, the teenager confirmed that she did not. She apologized to the victim's family for what happened, reiterating that she did not want the situation to escalate to such a degree. The court continues to hear evidence as the jury evaluates the credibility of these conflicting narratives against the physical evidence presented by the prosecution.