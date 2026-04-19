Teenager Dies Following Fatal Collision in Little Island, Cork

A male teenager has tragically died following a road traffic incident in Little Island, Cork. Gardai are appealing for witnesses with dash-cam footage from the area between 11 PM and midnight on Friday to come forward. The fatality brings the national road death toll to 49 for the year.

A tragic road traffic collision on Friday night in Little Island , Cork , has resulted in the death of a male teenager. The pedestrian, who was in his late teens, was transported from the scene to Cork University Hospital. Gardai confirmed on Sunday that he has since passed away.

This unfortunate incident adds to the growing toll of road fatalities across the nation. Authorities are appealing for assistance from the public to aid their investigation. Road users who were in the Little Island area between 11 PM and midnight on Friday are urged to come forward if they possess any camera footage, including dash-cam recordings. Such evidence could be crucial in understanding the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Individuals with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, are encouraged to contact Mayfield Garda station directly at 021 4558510. Alternatively, the Garda Confidential Line can be reached anonymously at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station can be approached.

The loss of this young life brings the total number of fatalities on Irish roads this year to 49, a concerning increase of three compared to the same period last year. This statistic underscores the ongoing dangers of road travel and the need for heightened awareness and adherence to safety measures for all road users.

The community of Little Island and Cork, in general, will undoubtedly be deeply affected by this devastating event. Investigations into the precise cause of the incident are ongoing, with gardaí working diligently to piece together the events leading up to the collision.

The impact of such a loss on the teenager's family and friends is immeasurable, and the community's thoughts are with them during this incredibly difficult time. The gardaí's appeal for information highlights their commitment to establishing the facts and ensuring accountability.

The ongoing rise in road deaths is a stark reminder that road safety is a collective responsibility, requiring constant vigilance and responsible behavior from drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. The statistics presented by the gardaí serve as a somber warning and a call to action for all to prioritize safety on our roads.

The focus now shifts to the investigative process, with the hope that all necessary information will be brought to light to provide answers and prevent future tragedies of this nature. The news of this fatality is a deeply upsetting development, and the full impact of this loss will be felt across the region.

The coordinated efforts of the public and the gardaí are vital in navigating the aftermath of such a devastating event. Every piece of information can contribute to a clearer understanding of what transpired.

The urgency in the appeal for dash-cam footage emphasizes the modern tools available to assist in accident reconstruction. The statistics on road deaths are not merely numbers; they represent individual lives lost and families irrevocably changed.

The cumulative effect of these tragedies necessitates a comprehensive review of road safety strategies and public awareness campaigns. The focus on Mayfield Garda station and the Garda Confidential Line offers accessible channels for individuals to share information discreetly and effectively.

The proactive approach by the gardaí in seeking public assistance is commendable and essential for a thorough investigation





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