Teenager Dies in Dog Attack at Home in Leaden Roding

A 19-year-old woman, Jamie-Lea Bisco, has died after being attacked by a family dog at her home in Leaden Roding, near Dunmow. A 37-year-old man has been arrested. The community is in shock and mourning the loss.

In a heartbreaking incident, a 19-year-old woman, Jamie-Lea Bisco, has tragically lost her life after being attacked by a dog at her home in Leaden Roding , near Dunmow . Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 10:45 PM on Friday, April 10th. Despite their best efforts to save her, Jamie-Lea was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog involved, described by family as a seven-year-old lurcher and a 'family pet' that even slept on her bed, has been seized by police.

The community is in shock and mourning the loss of a well-liked young woman. A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death, and is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing to fully understand the circumstances of this devastating event, with experienced detectives leading the efforts. Essex Police has expressed their condolences to the family and assured the community that officers will be present in the area to address any concerns and gather information.\Neighbors and family members are reeling from the sudden and tragic loss. Tributes have poured in, highlighting Jamie-Lea's positive impact on those around her. One relative expressed their grief on Facebook, while another, Tina Wells, shared details about the dog, emphasizing its familiarity within the family. The incident has left the local community shaken, with many expressing shock and sorrow. The police have acknowledged the impact of this event on the community, understanding it as a shock for everyone. The investigation is focused on determining the exact sequence of events that led to the attack and ensuring a thorough understanding of the circumstances. Local residents have also expressed their sadness, emphasizing the tragedy of the situation and the impact on the family. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation. This tragic event has brought a wave of grief and sorrow to the local community, with people struggling to process what has happened.\The loss of Jamie-Lea Bisco has deeply affected the community of Leaden Roding. The police are continuing their investigation into the fatal dog attack, with a focus on understanding the circumstances leading up to the tragedy. The seized dog is currently being examined as part of the investigation. The police are committed to providing support to the family and ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to understand the incident fully. The investigation aims to determine the events that unfolded and to assist the family during this time of mourning. The community is working together to support the family. The incident has become a focal point of grief for many in the Dunmow area. Support will be provided to the family during this heartbreaking period. The community is still trying to come to terms with the magnitude of the tragedy, and police are seeking to bring resolution to this tragic incident, ensuring that justice is served





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Dog Attack Fatal Leaden Roding Dunmow Essex Police

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