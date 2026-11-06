Teenager Hospitalized After Shooting in Ballinasloe Estate

An adolescent male was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a gunshot incident in Ballinasloe, Co Galway. Police arrested two suspects and seized evidence.

An adolescent male required medical attention at University Hospital Galway after being struck by a bullet during a shooting incident in Ballinasloe, Co Galway. The event took place in the early hours of Thursday, specifically shortly before 2am, within the Curragh Park estate in the town. A male adult suspect in his late teens has been taken into custody by An Garda Síochána in connection with the discharge of a firearm.

The Shooting Incident and Initial Response

A gunshot was reported in a green area located within the Curragh Park estate in Ballinasloe. The noise of the shot drew immediate attention to the scene, where a male juvenile, described as being in his teens, was found suffering from injuries. An Garda Síochána confirmed that the young man was transported to University Hospital Galway for treatment. Authorities stated that the injuries sustained were non-life-threatening, a detail that offers some relief to the community following the violence.

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The Gardaí responded swiftly to the scene to secure the area and begin preliminary inquiries. The establishment of an incident room at the Ballinasloe Garda station was announced shortly after the patient was hospitalized. This operational hub serves as the central command for coordinating the investigation into the shooting that shook the local community. A senior investigating officer has been formally appointed to lead the inquiry and manage the flow of information as the case develops.

Suspect Arrests and Evidence Seizure

Law enforcement officers conducted extensive searches of multiple properties in both Ballinasloe and Athlone on Thursday. During these operations, the Gardaí successfully seized a vehicle and various electronic devices believed to be relevant to the investigation. These seizures are critical steps in building a forensic case against those responsible for the shooting. The focus on electronic devices suggests an intent to uncover digital evidence such as communications or location data linked to the suspect.

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Police confirmed the arrest of a male adult in his late teens in Athlone. He is currently being detained at a station in the Garda North Western Region. The detention is being held under the strict provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. This legal framework allows for extended questioning of suspects in serious criminal cases, indicating the severity with which the Gardaí are treating this incident.

In a separate but related enforcement action, a second male suspect in his 20s was also arrested in Athlone. This arrest was executed on the basis of outstanding bench warrants, suggesting prior legal issues with the justice system. The combination of a new arrest for the shooting and an existing warrant highlights the multi-faceted approach taken by the Gardaí to apprehend all individuals involved or linked to the event.

Community Impact and Call for Evidence

The shooting in the Curragh Park estate has prompted a direct appeal for assistance from the public. An Garda Síochána is urging anyone who witnessed the incident or possesses relevant camera footage to come forward. The availability of visual evidence could be pivotal in identifying the shooter and establishing the sequence of events that led to the teenager being hospitalized.

Residents and potential witnesses are instructed to contact the Ballinasloe Garda station directly on the number 090 963 1890. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips through the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. The Gardaí also emphasized that any Garda station across the country can receive information from the public.

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The investigation remains active as detectives continue to analyze the seized evidence and interview persons of interest. The appointment of a senior investigating officer underscores the priority assigned to solving this case and ensuring accountability. As the inquiry progresses, the community in Ballinasloe awaits further updates regarding the condition of the victim and the legal proceedings against the arrested suspects.