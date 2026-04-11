Teenager in State Care Remains in Hospital Due to Transport Issues and Parental Struggles

A 14-year-old in State care is spending the weekend in a hospital because of transport difficulties caused by fuel protests and the lack of a suitable placement. The boy's mother contacted Gardaí after she felt unsafe and unable to care for him, leading to the involvement of child protection services. Court proceedings have highlighted the challenges faced by TUSLA in finding appropriate accommodation and the role of the boy's mobile phone in recent incidents.

A 14-year-old in State care, facing challenges at home, is spending the weekend in a major hospital due to circumstances preventing his transfer to a TUSLA emergency placement. The situation arose after Gardaí were unable to transport him to Dublin because of motorway fuel protests, as revealed in court. The child, already admitted to the hospital, is there as a social admission while TUSLA struggles to secure an alternative placement.

The case highlights the complex interplay of child welfare, parental struggles, and external factors like protests impacting the system's ability to function effectively. The boy's mother, unable to manage her son's behavior and fearing for her safety, contacted the Gardaí this week. This triggered the intervention under the Childcare Act, leading to the teenager's placement in the hospital. The details unveiled in court shed light on the challenges faced by both the child and the agencies tasked with his care.\The mother had previously confiscated the boy's mobile phone after he shared concerning content online, which appears to be a key factor in the recent incident. The court heard that the boy's recent actions, including breaking down his mother’s bedroom door and damaging the house in search of the phone, prompted the mother to seek assistance from the authorities. The TUSLA social care worker emphasized that every avenue for alternative placement had been explored and escalated to senior management. The agency had identified an emergency placement in Dublin, described as a hotel room with staff, but the transport issues hindered its implementation. Judge Adrian Harris described the hospital placement as untenable and unsatisfactory, urging TUSLA to urgently find a suitable alternative. Despite efforts, a new placement hasn't been found. The court's concern underscores the urgency of providing a safe and appropriate environment for the teenager. The boy has the phone with him in the hospital, but he is unable to access it. \Judge Harris granted TUSLA an eight-day Emergency Care Order (ECO) to provide temporary support. The court has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the hospital placement, highlighting the need for a more suitable environment for the young person. TUSLA arranged for the social admission to the hospital as a last resort, but this solution is considered inadequate by the court. Both the solicitor for TUSLA and the TUSLA social worker agreed on the need for a different solution and the urgency in finding it. The case was adjourned to next Wednesday to allow TUSLA more time to find an alternative placement. Fresh attempts will be made on Monday to find a better placement for the teenager. The case is a stark example of the hurdles faced by child protection services and the impact of external factors on their ability to fulfill their responsibilities. The situation requires intervention to resolve the issue as soon as possible and a more appropriate, long-term solution





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