Teenager's Leg Amputated in Dublin Hit-and-Run Incident

A teenager, Shaun Narloch, 18, has had one of his legs amputated after being caught up in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Dublin last month. He remains in hospital having spent two weeks in an induced coma and considers himself incredibly fortunate to have survived.

A teenager caught up in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Dublin last month has had one of his legs amputated, it can be revealed. Shaun Narloch, 18, a lifelong resident of Finglas, remains in hospital having spent two weeks in an induced coma — and he now considers himself incredibly fortunate to have survived.

His mother, who feared she had lost her firstborn child, has spoken about the harrowing ordeal the family has endured. The devastating collision, in which the driver of an SUV fled the scene without stopping, occurred on the night of Easter Monday. Shaun, a passionate motorcyclist, was struck on Santry Avenue in Ballymun at around 10pm on April 6, before being rushed to hospital.

Recalling the heartbreaking moment she saw her son, his mother, Aga Narloch, said: 'On April 17, I saw my child lying in bed with no leg. Believe me, there is nothing worse in a parent's life than to look at your child in such condition.

' Aga had been preparing for bed that evening, expecting Shaun home at a reasonable hour as his girlfriend, Layla, was staying over. Layla had messaged him at 9.45pm, and he replied to say he would be back within minutes.

However, after an hour passed with no sign of him, Aga texted: 'Shaun all good?

' Describing what unfolded next, she said: 'Literally two minutes later my husband received a call from Shaun's best friend saying there was a horrific accident on Santry Avenue and he thinks it may be Shaun. ' Upon reaching Mater Hospital, Aga revealed she 'didn't even know if Shaun was alive' until two garda officers made contact with her.

However, it wasn't until three hours had passed that surgeons emerged to inform her he was in a critical state. That evening, he went under the knife and was transferred to ICU, where he would spend a fortnight in an induced coma. Throughout this period, his left leg was removed due to kidney failure, and he also battled severe muscle damage and sepsis.

Shaun, who had begun employment at a popcorn factory following his Leaving Cert, continues to occupy a bed in the trauma ward with no confirmed release date, as his right leg sustained substantial injuries as well. He has subsequently undergone an operation on his fractured right ankle and received orthopaedic plates. When asked about her son's wellbeing, she shared: 'When Shaun woke up, he was obviously very confused, and he couldn't and still can't remember what happened that night.

His memory suffered big time and he can't even remember Christmas.

'But mentally he is doing amazingly. From day one he said: 'Mummy, I don't care about the leg. I am alive. God saved me.

I am not paralysed. He prays everyday and thanks God for giving him a new life.

' Aga has since launched a GoFundMe campaign for her son to cover the costs of a prosthetic leg that could enable him to walk once more. She explained this would provide him the chance to lead a more conventional life, and she's been advised the upfront expense will be around €50,000 for the C-Leg 4 Microcessor. Yet despite the enormity of the challenge ahead, nearly €10,000 has already been collected for Shaun.

Reflecting on everything, she shared with us: 'Life is very short and may change within a split second. But you need to be strong, fight and never give up.

'We would like to thank all the people who helped Shaun that night before the emergency services arrived. I want to thank all the people who are now sharing his story and donating for Shaun — our gratitude will be forever and ever.

' She went on to reveal that while Shaun's passion had always centred around motorbikes, the accident has sparked fresh goals — including getting back into martial arts and supporting others facing similar struggles. Gardaí issued a statement saying: 'Gardaí in Ballymun continue to appeal to the public for witnesses following a serious hit-and-run road traffic collision that occurred on Santry Avenue, Ballymun, Dublin on the night of Monday 6th April, 2026.

'Shortly after 10:00pm Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle on Santry Avenue, Ballymun, Dublin. The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene. The motor cyclist, a man in his late teens, was taken by ambulance to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries.

'The vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the collision and is believed to be a white/cream Renault Kaptur with a black roof. 'Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has any relevant information to come forward and assist with the investigation. 'Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage and were travelling in the area between 10:00pm and 10:30pm are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

'Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station at 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda statio





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Dublin Hit-And-Run Motorcycle Kidney Failure Sepsis Traumatic Amputation Gofundme Campaign Prosthetic Leg Martial Arts Support For Others

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