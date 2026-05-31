Teenager Tyler Fletcher Called Up to Scotland World Cup Squad After Gilmour Injury

Manchester United youngster Tyler Fletcher replaces the injured Billy Gilmour in Scotland's World Cup squad. The 19-year-old impressed in a friendly against Curacao and now joins the 26-man roster for the tournament in North America.

Scotland have drafted Manchester United youngster Tyler Fletcher into their World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured Billy Gilmour. Fletcher, the 19-year-old son of former Scotland captain Darren Fletcher, made his international debut as a half-time substitute in Saturday's 4-1 friendly win over Curacao at Hampden Park.

The teenage midfielder has been added to Scotland's 26-strong World Cup squad after Napoli playmaker Gilmour suffered a knee injury during the first half against Curacao, ruling him out of the tournament that starts next month in North America. Fletcher was one of five young players given the opportunity to train with Scotland over the past week and made a significant impression on manager Steve Clarke.

Clarke had previously mentioned that Fletcher, along with Connor Barron, Andy Irving, and Lennon Miller, were being considered. After the Curacao match, Clarke said: Obviously I have got Connor Barron, Andy Irving, Lennon Miller, and you see for yourself how good young Tyler is. The three that I mentioned are on standby. Obviously Tyler joined us this week.

He has trained well this week so he is a little bit closer than the other three. Fletcher's inclusion provides a boost to Scotland's midfield depth, especially after losing a key playmaker like Gilmour. The 22-year-old Napoli midfielder was expected to be a crucial part of Scotland's plans for their first World Cup appearance since 1998. Gilmour's injury is a significant blow, as he has been instrumental in Scotland's recent success, including their qualification campaign.

However, Fletcher's emergence offers a silver lining. Born in 2005, Fletcher has been with Manchester United since the age of eight and progressed through the club's academy. He made his senior debut for United in a pre-season friendly in 2023 and has been a regular for the club's under-21 side.

Known for his technical ability, vision, and composure on the ball, he shares many attributes with his father Darren, who earned 80 caps for Scotland and played a key role in the national team's midfield for over a decade. The younger Fletcher's rapid rise has been noted by many, and his inclusion in the World Cup squad marks a major milestone. Scotland's World Cup campaign begins against the United States on June 12, followed by matches against Iran and England.

The team has been preparing intensively, with Clarke focusing on building a cohesive unit. The loss of Gilmour will require tactical adjustments, but Fletcher's potential and enthusiasm could inject fresh energy into the squad. Clarke said: Tyler has fitted in well with the group. He is a talented lad with a bright future.

We are confident he can step up when needed. The decision to call up Fletcher has been met with approval from fans and pundits alike, who see it as an opportunity to nurture young talent. Fletcher himself expressed his delight on social media, saying: It is an honour to represent my country at such a big tournament. I will give everything for the team.

The World Cup will be a huge challenge, but Scotland are optimistic about their chances. With Fletcher on board, the squad has a blend of experience and youth, and they hope to make a deep run in the tournament. The injury to Gilmour is unfortunate, but it has opened the door for another talented player.

As the countdown to the World Cup continues, all eyes will be on Tyler Fletcher to see if he can replicate his club form on the international stage. Scotland's journey in Group B promises to be exciting, and Fletcher's inclusion adds an intriguing subplot to their campaign





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