Television: Irish version of Top Gear specials with Liam Cunningham and PJ Gallagher

A series where a former Special Forces man takes celebrities on challenging expeditions to push their bodies and minds to the limits, uncovering deeper truths about themselves.

Television : Riding into the sunset with the actor Liam Cunningham and the comedian PJ Gallagher, it’s like an Irish version of old Top Gear specials mixed with a stern PE teacher convinced you’d been smoking behind the bike shed when, in fact, you were just a bit weedy and wimpy.

He was too crotchety to be an Irish Bear Grylls – whose love of sleeping in caves and eating lichen is softened by a wispy English poshness – while lacking the dash of a real-life Indiana Jones. Yet Indiana Jones is a defining vibe of (RTÉ One, Wednesday, 9.35pm), in which the former Special Forces man hauls random celebs around parts exotic.

The idea is that, in pushing their bodies and minds to the limits, they’ll uncover deeper truths about themselves. Still, there’s no doubting Goggins’s pulling power with the Irish A-list, and the fun, such as it is, of this so-so series comes from seeing famousish types operating outside their comfort zone. Last year Goggins dragged Series two finds this anti ray of sunshine ploughing the same punishing furrow. But there is a twist.

Goggins, though still refusing to smile, has ditched the sergeant-major routine: he no longer looks angry all the time. The idea that the only good celeb is a celeb weeping for their bed has also been ditched, and the atmosphere is more of a Boy’s Own romp as he leads the Game of Thrones actor A Traveller Family review: Quietly thoughtful insight into a proud community struggling with identity RTÉ to air Father Ted Eurovision episode in boycott of song contest Cunningham and Gallagher are keen bikers.

As they roar off into the Himalayan sunset, the ambience is less Operation Transformation in the Tropics than an Irish version of those old Jeremy Clarkson Top Gear specials (minus the offhand slurs). That suits the celebs down to the ground, as both are at home on the open road – though it’s trickier for Goggins, who hasn’t biked for almost 20 years. That said, the terrain is challenging for all three.

Cunningham, at 64, is mindful that an exhausting expedition to Nepal will soon be beyond his physical capabilities: this is his last rodeo. Adjusting to the altitude takes its toll equally on him and Gallagher, however. Their exertions require the attention of the production’s travelling doctor, who judges them in good fettle. Medical emergencies aside, the atmosphere is chummy and the guests are good sports.

Gallagher talks about his mental-health journey and what a huge step it was to admit that he needed help. Over a game of pool, Cunningham reflects on his outspokenness on social issues. Does he ever worry it might affect his career? He shrugs.

“I play dress-up for a living,” he says. “I do what five- or six-year-olds do. ” They finish by visiting a remote temple and then crossing a fragile bridge that looks like the sort of thing Indiana Jones might fight cultists on.

“My wife is going to box the head off me doing that. You wouldn’t have got a darning needle up my Swiss,” says Cunningham – though, to be fair, he looks to be having the time of his life.

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Television Expeditions Celebrities Challenging Terrains Mental Health Journey Irish Version Of Top Gear Specials Liam Cunningham PJ Gallagher Game Of Thrones Actor Traveller Family Review Father Ted Eurovision Episode Ireland’S Newest Official Bathing Area Off Lim Latest Stories

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