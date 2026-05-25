Temperatures to Reach Record-Breaking 29 Degrees

Ireland is set to experience a record-breaking high temperature of 29 degrees over the next two days as the current warm spell continues. Temperatures have been generally between 18 and 24 degrees throughout the country, but the forecaster warned that the mercury will rise even higher on Monday, with maximum temperatures of up to 27 degrees, with this being highest in Munster and Leinster.

Temperatures are set to reach a record-breaking 29 degrees over the next two days as Ireland continues to bask in sunshine amid the current warm spell .

Sunday continued the warm, sunny weather following an unusually cold May, with temperatures generally between 18 and 24 degrees throughout the country. The forecaster warned that the mercury will rise even higher on Monday, with maximum temperatures of up to 27 degrees, with this being highest in Munster and Leinster. Temperatures will remain in the 20s for the next few days, with mist and fog patches clearing in the morning and long spells of sunshine settling in.

Monday night will have cloud and patches of drizzle in the north and west of the country, but it will continue to be dry with long, clear spells elsewhere. The lowest temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees. The mist and fog will clear by Tuesday morning and it will be mainly dry, with plenty of warm or very warm sunshine overall.

Highest temperatures will be between 20 and 27 degrees generally, but it will be warmest in Munster, and cooler along north-facing coasts. Temperatures of up to 29 degrees are forecast for Co Kerry. The previous hottest May day was on May 31st, 1997 when a temperature of 28.4C was recorded at Ardfert Liscahane in Co Kerry. A few showers may develop in the southwest on Wednesday, but otherwise it will be a dry and warm day with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will continue to be high, with a maximum of up to 26 degrees, with a light to moderate breeze. Munster is set to have the highest temperatures. Most areas will stay dry and clear on Wednesday night.

However, showers are possible in southern areas. It is forecast to be very mild overnight, with temperatures not falling below 12 to 16 degrees, with a light to moderate east to southeast wind. Temperatures will drop slightly, but still remain in the low to mid-20s in many areas, with highest temperatures forecast to be between 18 and 24 degrees.

It is expected to become less warm towards the end of the week and into the bank holiday weekend, with Met Éireann warning of the possibility of showers and rain. The forecaster has said the UV index will be high over the coming days and called on the public to be sun smart during the warmer weather. Temperatures will reach as high as 29 degrees tomorrow as the warm spell continues.

The current warm spell has been a welcome respite from the unusually cold May, with temperatures generally between 18 and 24 degrees throughout the country. The forecaster warned that the mercury will rise even higher on Monday, with maximum temperatures of up to 27 degrees, with this being highest in Munster and Leinster. Temperatures set to hit 25 degrees again as sunny spell nears heatwave levels.

Inside Met Éireann: ‘Ireland will see things we have never seen before as climate changes’





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