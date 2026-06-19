Tenant awarded €8,000 after landlord's illegal eviction during housing crisis

A Residential Tenancies Board tribunal has awarded €8,000 to a tenant who was illegally evicted when his landlord changed the locks and cut the electricity. The tribunal described the landlord's actions as an egregious breach of the law and the process to recover belongings as intimidatory. The incident took place during a housing crisis in winter, worsening the tenant's situation.

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) tribunal has awarded a tenant €8,000 in damages following an illegal eviction that was described as an egregious breach of rental laws.

The tenant, Whiston Tonassi Falcao da Silva, was forced to leave his home after his landlord changed the locks and turned off the electricity. The incident began when the tenant received a WhatsApp message from his landlord's agent, Jun Su, on December 9, 2024, stating the property was being sold due to problems in the building. Representatives from housing charity Threshold told the tribunal that the landlord intentionally cut the power to coercively end the tenancy.

On January 8, 2025, when the tenant returned from work, he found the locks had been changed. It was very late, and after being unable to contact a friend, he spent the night walking the streets. He discovered his phone number had been blocked by the landlord and had to send a letter by post regarding the recovery of his belongings. The landlord then instructed him to retrieve his items at night.

Upon arrival, the tenant found three unknown men inside the dark apartment, which still had no electricity. Feeling intimidated, he called the gardaí, causing the men to leave. A subsequent meeting was arranged for several nights later, during which the landlord arrived in a van and placed black plastic bags on the footpath. The tenant claimed the landlord retained his new Samsung projector worth €700 and his baseball bat.

A laptop worth €1,050, containing photographs of emotional value, was also missing. The black bags contained clothes that did not belong to the tenant and food that had spoiled. He spent about a month sleeping on the floor of a friend's home before securing alternative accommodation. The tribunal condemned the landlord's actions, calling the unlawful termination an egregious breach of the Residential Tenancies Act.

It described the steps required to recover belongings as intimidatory and noted the eviction had significant consequences, especially because it occurred during a housing crisis and winter. In addition to the €8,000 damages, the tribunal ordered the landlord to return the tenant's belongings and his €900 deposit





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Illegal Eviction Residential Tenancies Board Tenant Rights Housing Crisis Damages Award

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