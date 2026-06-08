Tenant Struggles with Broken Lift on Fourth Floor: What Are the Legal Obligations?

A family living on the fourth floor faces daily challenges after their lift breaks down for over three weeks. Expert advice on health and safety rules, OMC responsibilities, and potential compensation for moving costs.

A family living on the fourth floor of an apartment building managed by a well-known agency has been without a working lift for over three weeks, causing significant disruption to their daily lives.

The tenants, who have a two-year-old toddler, must carry their child and bags up and down multiple flights of stairs each day, which they describe as unsafe and exhausting. Both parents travel for work, and when alone, they can only shop for essentials because they can carry only one bag while holding their child.

Additionally, the tenants elderly parents, who have health and mobility issues, cannot visit or help with childcare due to the lack of a lift. With their move-out date only five to six weeks away, they are deeply concerned about how they will manage the move without a functioning lift.

They question whether the management company is violating health and safety rules by failing to repair the lift promptly and whether the company should be liable for moving costs if they must relocate without a working lift. The expert, Aisling Keenan, a property managing agent and consultant, explains that the tenants contract is with their landlord, not the owners management company (OMC), so the issue must be addressed through the landlord.

However, the OMC has a responsibility to maintain common areas, including the lift, in a timely manner. The duration of the outage depends on factors like the availability of funds in the OMCs sinking fund. If repair costs exceed available funds, the OMC must seek additional funding from owners, which involves calling an extraordinary general meeting, obtaining approvals, and collecting contributions. This process can take time and may delay repairs.

The age of the lift also matters; if parts are obsolete, a full replacement may be needed, which can be a lengthy project. Keenan emphasizes that OMCs should have preventive maintenance plans to avoid such reactive situations. While the OMC may provide updates, its primary communication duty is to owners, not tenants. Tenants should rely on their landlords for information about maintenance issues.

Keenan notes that simply having stairs available does not automatically constitute a health and safety breach, but the OMC must take reasonable steps to address the issue. Regarding compensation, such as covering moving costs, this is a matter between the tenant and landlord. Some landlords may be willing to cover removal costs, or the lease agreement might address this. The expert advises tenants to communicate with their landlord and review their lease terms.

This column is a readers service for general information only and not a substitute for professional advice





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