Teneo Ireland reports a 1% profit increase to nearly €1 million for last year. Revenue declined 8% due to client mix, but restructuring unit saw significant gains and expansion plans.

Accounts released for Teneo Strategy Ireland Ltd reveal that the communications and advisory firm's profits increased by 1 per cent last year, reaching just under €1 million. Despite this slight growth in the bottom line, the company's net fee income experienced an 8 per cent decline, settling at €9.9 million for the period.

This reduction in fee income reflects a shift in the specific mix of clients and the types of project work executed during the 2025 fiscal year. The financial results highlight a strategic adjustment in service delivery, where the volume of direct fees differed from previous years, even as the overall operational profitability remained stable and positive for the Irish entity.

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Consolidated Financials and Operational Scale

When the financial activities of the German affiliate known as Herter are included in the consolidation, the broader Teneo Strategy group presents a larger financial footprint. The combined entity reported total revenues of €28.8 million, a figure that encompasses costs incurred on behalf of clients. Of this total, Herter's revenue contributed €16 million, while the net profit for the entire group stood at just under €800,000.

The operational scale of Teneo Strategy, including the German business, was substantial, with an average workforce of 95 staff members employed throughout the year. This large team received a total of €13.5 million in wages and salaries, which calculates to an average individual salary of €142,382. Executive compensation was also significant, with directors' remuneration totaling €525,653 for the period.

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Client Portfolio and Strategic Wins

The firm has secured several high-profile mandates recently, demonstrating its capacity to retain major entities in a competitive market. New client wins on the strategy side in Ireland include global brands such as Coca-Cola, Musgrave, and Primark, which operates as Penneys within the Irish market. These additions bolster the portfolio of existing clients which include Fáilte Ireland, Circle K, Toyota, Dublin Zoo, Bank of Ireland, Bord na Móna, British & Irish Lions, Aer Lingus, and the NFL.

Meanwhile, the sister company Teneo Restructuring Ireland Ltd, established in 2021 and led by Damien Murran, posted a significantly higher net profit of €4.5 million. This profit was generated on revenues of €11.6 million, and the company distributed a dividend of €1.86 million to its owners. This performance represents a notable improvement from 2024, when the restructuring business posted a profit of €4 million on revenues of €8.8 million.

Restructuring Unit Expansion and Workforce Growth

The restructuring division has also seen its operational footprint expand, employing an average of 24 staff members each month last year. The wage bill for this unit amounted to just under €4 million, resulting in a higher average salary of €165,000 per employee compared to the strategy arm. Executive pay within this division surged, with directors' remuneration more than tripling to €1.45 million.

Looking toward future operations, the headcount in the restructuring unit is actively growing. The staff numbers increased from 19 to 24 over the last year and currently stand at 32 employees. The company has already made several key hires for the full year of 2026, with additional recruitment expected to follow early in 2027 as the firm doubles down on its investment in service expansion.

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Leadership Commentary and Global Context

Mick O'Keeffe, chief executive of Teneo Ireland, characterized the previous year's revenues as strong and stable, noting they were as planned after years of consistent growth. He emphasized that the firm focused on driving greater efficiency and, as a mature business, successfully retained all key clients while securing several new mandates. This stability underscores the firm's resilience in the Irish market.

Damien Murran echoed these sentiments, stating that the restructuring unit continued to deliver sustained profitable growth. He attributed this success to the ongoing delivery of highly complex cases both domestically and internationally by the core restructuring and insolvency team. The leadership remains optimistic about the year ahead, citing continued investment in human capital.

Teneo was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, operating under the guidance of global chief executive Paul Keary. The Irish board is chaired by Gary McGann, a former senior executive at Smurfit. The firm's recent high-profile activities include working on the stock market initial public offering of artificial intelligence company Anthropic on the Nasdaq exchange, further cementing its position in high-level financial and strategic advisory services.