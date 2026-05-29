Tenerife fish and chips price sparks surprise as costs rise across Europe

A viral video shows a tourist paying €12.50 for fish and chips in Tenerife, prompting reactions about rising prices for the classic dish due to higher energy bills, potato shortages and seafood costs.

A recent social media post has sparked a wave of conversation about the price of a classic British dish on the Spanish island of Tenerife .

The video, uploaded by a traveler named Caitlin, shows her ordering a traditional serving of fish and chips at The Shamrock Fish n Chippy, a popular roadside eatery that also houses a small bar with live music. The plate looks appealing - a golden‑battered cod fillet alongside a generous helping of crisped chips - and the narrator initially talks about how much she enjoys the dish whenever she is on holiday.

The real surprise comes when she turns the camera to the receipt. The total comes to €12.50, broken down into €8.50 for the cod and €4.00 for the chips. While the price is not extraordinary for a tourist‑focused venue, viewers from the United Kingdom and Ireland reacted with disbelief, comparing it to the cost of a similar meal back home.

One comment highlighted that a typical fish supper in Scotland can reach £17, while another user praised the staff and said the establishment draws regular customers despite the price tag. The episode arrives at a time when the cost of the humble fish and chip supper has been climbing across Europe. Industry analysts point to a confluence of factors that are driving up the price of this once‑affordable staple.

Energy bills have surged, making it more expensive to keep deep‑fat fryers running at the high temperatures needed for perfect crispness. At the same time, potato harvests have suffered from adverse weather conditions, reducing the supply of quality tubers and increasing their market value. The price of fish itself has also risen sharply, partly because of stricter fishing quotas and higher fuel costs for fishing vessels.

All of these pressures are reflected in the menu boards of both sit‑down restaurants and takeaway chippers. In Ireland, for example, a typical portion now ranges between €10 and €20 depending on the venue, its location and whether the meal is served at a table or taken away. The same trend can be observed in other tourist hotspots, where restaurants factor in higher operating costs as well as the willingness of visitors to pay a premium for a local experience.

Despite the raised eyebrows, Caitlin's video also showed that the quality of the food at The Shamrock Fish n Chippy remains high. Patrons in the clip appear satisfied, commenting on the tenderness of the cod and the crunch of the chips. The establishment continues to attract a steady flow of customers, many of whom are drawn by the combination of live entertainment, a relaxed atmosphere and a convenient location near the beach.

While it is not yet clear if the €12.50 price point will stay the same in the coming months, the episode serves as a reminder that even the most familiar comfort foods are not immune to broader economic forces. Travelers planning a culinary stop in Tenerife should expect to spend a bit more for a classic fish and chips, but the experience may still be worth the extra cost for those who value fresh, well‑prepared seafood and a lively setting





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