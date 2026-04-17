Tense Opening Minutes See Ulster Defence Hold Firm Against Leinster

A look back at the crucial opening exchanges of the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Leinster at Affidea Stadium, Belfast. Early defensive pressure and tactical play defined the scoreless first 12 minutes of the highly anticipated fixture.

The opening minutes of the United Rugby Championship clash between Ulster and Leinster at Affidea Stadium in Belfast have been a tense affair, characterized by strong defensive efforts from both sides.

As the game kicked off at 7:45 PM, fly-half Sam Prendergast launched the ball for Leinster, marking a significant opportunity for him to re-establish his presence in the team. The atmosphere at Ravenhill was electric, hinting at the importance of this encounter, despite Leinster fielding a significantly changed squad. Ulster, in contrast, made only one alteration to their lineup, bringing Seán Refell into the back row.

Andrew Brace officiated the match, marking his 115th league game.

Within the first four minutes, the scoreboard remained deadlocked at 0-0. Leinster managed to secure a penalty in Ulster's half after Kok played the ball from an advanced position following an Ulster knock-on. The subsequent lineout saw Leinster pressing deep into Ulster's 22-meter territory.

However, Ulster's defense held firm, effectively halting Leinster's maul momentum. Earlier, Ulster had managed to steal a lineout, but Leinster responded by bundling Werner Kok into touch near the halfway line, presenting a solid attacking platform.

The wind favored Leinster in the first half, although the conditions were notably more favorable than those experienced in Ulster's recent European fixtures at the same venue.

By the 12th minute, the defensive intensity continued. Prendergast attempted an individual run down the right flank, a move deemed not the best option by commentators, and was met with a crucial tackle from Jack Murphy. Prendergast subsequently spilled the ball forward, highlighting a significant defensive stop by Ulster early in the game. This led to a scrum being awarded to Ulster on their own 5-meter line.

Fans had cast their predictions, with Leinster narrowly favored in a pre-match poll. The stakes are high for both provinces, as a victory tonight would significantly enhance their chances of securing home advantage in the upcoming URC quarter-finals, provided they first secure their play-off berths. This fixture, a historic rivalry in Irish rugby, promised a compelling contest from the outset





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United Rugby Championship Ulster Rugby Leinster Rugby Rugby Match Defensive Play

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'It’s going to be a proper interpro derby, it’s going to be heated'Scott Penny reflects on making over 100 appearances for Leinster and peers ahead to Ulster this Friday.

Read more »

Prendergast back at 10 at Leinster rotate, Ulster make one changeThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

Leinster's Sam Prendergast returns to start against Ulster in BelfastBlues opt to rest all three Six Nations back-rows Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris

Read more »

Ulster Name Strongest Side for Leinster DerbyUlster coach Richie Murphy has selected a formidable lineup, featuring just one change from their recent European triumph, to face Leinster in a crucial URC derby. Sean Reffell returns from injury to start at openside flanker, while Iain Henderson captains a powerful pack, and key backs like Nathan Doak and Zac Ward are set to feature prominently. The team selection signals Ulster's determination to secure a victory.

Read more »

Leinster ring the changes while Ulster stick with tried and tested for URC clashTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Ulster can seize opportunity to break losing run against LeinsterLeo Cullen’s team have won the last four games between the two provinces.

Read more »