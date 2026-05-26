Tensions grow within progressive alliance as Sinn Féin's left-wing credentials are questioned

Sinn Féin's recent stances on issues such as migration and reproductive rights have drawn public criticism from senior figures in other left-wing parties, with some accusing the party of drifting to the right.

Tensions are growing within the progressive alliance formed during Catherine Connolly's presidential campaign. The largest party of the Opposition, Sinn Féin , has been at odds with other left-wing parties, including the Social Democrats, Labour, and People Before Profit.

The disagreements have been fueled by Sinn Féin's recent stances on issues such as migration and reproductive rights. Senior figures in the other parties have publicly criticized Sinn Féin's positions, with some accusing the party of drifting to the right. Voters have also expressed skepticism about Sinn Féin's left-wing credentials, with transfer patterns in recent byelections suggesting that many left-wing voters are turning to other parties.

The Social Democrats have pointed to the transfer patterns in both Dublin Central and Galway West as evidence of Sinn Féin's failure to connect with left-wing voters. In Dublin Central, there were strong transfers from Labour to the Green Party, and from the Greens to the Social Democrats. More than half of the People Before Profit transfers went to the Social Democrats, with just under a quarter going to Sinn Féin.

In Galway West, where there was a more formal vote-left pact, which included Sinn Féin, its candidate Mark Lohan was eliminated early before the votes of the Social Democrats and Labour candidate could be distributed. The tensions between Sinn Féin and the other left-wing parties are likely to continue, with some within Sinn Féin dismissing the criticisms as an attempt to undermine the party's credibility.

Others have accused the Social Democrats of being out of touch with working-class communities or preparing to go into government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. The disagreements highlight the challenges facing the progressive alliance and the need for Sinn Féin to clarify its positions on key issues.

The party's recent abstention on a Social Democrats Bill seeking to expand access to abortion on medical grounds in Ireland has been cited as an example of its lack of clarity on reproductive rights. Sinn Féin's leadership has been criticized for not taking a strong enough stance on issues such as climate justice, taxation, and animal welfare.

The party's recent policy positions have been seen as a departure from its traditional left-wing values, with some accusing it of trying to appeal to a broader audience. The tensions between Sinn Féin and the other left-wing parties are likely to continue, with the party facing a difficult decision about how to navigate the complex landscape of Irish politics.

The outcome of this struggle will have significant implications for the future of the progressive alliance and the direction of Irish politics. The party's recent stances on issues such as migration and reproductive rights have drawn public criticism from senior figures in the other parties. The party's leadership has been criticized for not taking a strong enough stance on issues such as climate justice, taxation, and animal welfare.

The party's recent policy positions have been seen as a departure from its traditional left-wing values, with some accusing it of trying to appeal to a broader audience. The tensions between Sinn Féin and the other left-wing parties are likely to continue, with the party facing a difficult decision about how to navigate the complex landscape of Irish politics.

The outcome of this struggle will have significant implications for the future of the progressive alliance and the direction of Irish politics. The party's recent stances on issues such as migration and reproductive rights have drawn public criticism from senior figures in the other parties. The party's leadership has been criticized for not taking a strong enough stance on issues such as climate justice, taxation, and animal welfare.

The party's recent policy positions have been seen as a departure from its traditional left-wing values, with some accusing it of trying to appeal to a broader audience





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