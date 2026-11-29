Terenure College moved to first place in Division 1A with a 28-15 victory over Ballynahinch. Aran Egan scored a hat-trick to secure the bonus point and Bateman Cup final berth.

Terenure College moved to the summit of Division 1A in the Energia All-Ireland League following a decisive 28-15 victory over Ballynahinch at Lakelands Park. The win secured the bonus point for the home side and propelled them ahead of Old Belvedere, who were displaced from the top spot by Old Wesley. Aran Egan delivered a match-winning performance with a hat-trick, anchoring the team's offensive drive in a crucial league encounter.

Aran Egan Hat-Trick Severs Bonus Point

Aran Egan, a 27-year-old centre for Terenure College, proved to be the decisive factor in the contest by scoring three tries. Sean Rigney provided the initial spark with an early try, but Egan took charge of the second half with two close-range finishes on either side of the halftime break. His clinical efficiency extended his personal season tally to 89 points, bringing his match haul to 23 points including four successful conversions.

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Egan played his 63rd match out of 64 since joining the squad from Trinity, demonstrating his versatility by playing every position in the backline except scrumhalf. His final try came from a classy blindside finish from outside the 22-meter line, a move that effectively sealed the bonus point. Conor Rankin scored a late penalty in the 70th minute, and Ballynahinch added late tries through Rankin and Clayton Milligan, but the deficit was too large to overcome.

Bateman Cup Final Berth and Aviva Showdown

The victory carried significant immediate consequences beyond the league table, as Terenure College reached the Bateman Cup final. The showdown is scheduled for Sunday, January 3rd, against Highfield, with the final venue yet to be determined. This achievement underscores the club's dual success in both the league structure and the cup competition this season.

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Looking ahead, the team faces a high-profile fixture against Lansdowne next Friday. The match will take place under lights on the Aviva back pitch, offering a significant platform for the current league leaders. The squad will carry the momentum of this dominant home performance into these critical upcoming fixtures.

League Standings Shift Across Divisions

Old Wesley secured their own place in the top tier by defeating Old Belvedere 16-12 at Energia Park. The visitors took an early lead through a 32nd-minute try by replacement winger Liam Grover, which Tom Larke extended with a 50-meter penalty after the restart. Despite responses from Jayden Beckett and Sam Wisniewski, Wesley maintained scrum dominance to secure the win.

In another Division 1A upset, St Mary's Col overturned a 12-0 halftime deficit to defeat UCD 21-15 at Templeville Road. Andrew Sparrow and Myles Carey, who scored off a quick tap from halfway, turned the tide for St Mary's. UCD had relied on first-half tries from Oran Handley and Daragh Gilbourne, but goal line stands by St Mary's prevented further damage.

Clontarf Edge Young Munster in Thriller

Clontarf narrowly defeated Young Munster 41-37 in a high-scoring encounter at Tom Clifford Park featuring 10 tries. David Hawkshaw, playing his first game in eight months, was exceptional, with Darragh Doyle, Noah Sheridan, Jackson Bevin, and Daniel Hawkshaw also crossing for the win. Conor Kelly converted all five tries and added two penalties to secure the victory.

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Young Munster fought back with late tries from Benjamin Whatley and Arron Roulston, earning two bonus points and setting up a tense finish. Clontarf ultimately survived due to a crucial knock-on forced by Harry Goslin with the final play, denying Young Munster an improbable comeback. In Division 1B, Nenagh Ormond moved to the top of their division after beating Blackrock College 33-27, while Wanderers became the new 2A leaders with a 31-14 victory over UL Bohemian.