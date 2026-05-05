TerraMaster D1 Pro SSD Review: A Fanless Thunderbolt 5 Powerhouse

The TerraMaster D1 Pro is a high-performance, fanless external SSD enclosure offering Thunderbolt 5 speeds and robust data protection for professionals.

The TerraMaster D1 Pro SSD is a newly released external NVMe SSD enclosure designed with the needs of professionals in mind, particularly those working with large files like videographers and photographers.

This device distinguishes itself through its fanless design, achieving high performance without the noise and potential reliability issues associated with active cooling systems. It leverages the latest Thunderbolt 5 technology, offering data transfer speeds of up to 80Gbps, making it exceptionally well-suited for mobile workflows that demand rapid data access and transfer. The enclosure’s robust aluminum construction ensures durability, protecting the valuable data stored within, while its simple setup and operation make it user-friendly even for those less technically inclined.

A significant addition is the included hardshell carrying case, providing extra protection during transport and making it a truly portable solution. The core principle behind the D1 SSD Pro is delivering top-tier performance – specifically, 80Gbps-level SSD enclosure capabilities – without relying on fans for cooling. Instead, the device utilizes a substantial, ridged aluminum body to passively dissipate heat, ensuring the internal SSD maintains optimal operating temperatures.

This passive cooling system is remarkably effective, preventing thermal throttling even during prolonged, intensive use. The enclosure boasts broad compatibility, supporting not only Thunderbolt 5 and USB4 V2 but also older standards like USB4, Thunderbolt 3 and 4, and even USB 2.0, offering flexibility for connection to a wide range of computers. Testing was conducted with a 2TB Crucial P310 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD, and the D1 Pro supports drives up to 8TB in capacity.

TerraMaster also includes TPC Backupper, a comprehensive software utility that facilitates data synchronization, selective backups, and even disk cloning, including partition tables and volumes regardless of the file system used. Performance tests performed with a Thunderbolt 5-equipped M4 Pro Mac Mini yielded impressive results, consistently reaching the advertised transfer speeds. The TerraMaster D1 SSD Pro demonstrates seamless functionality with both macOS and Windows laptops.

When formatted with the exFat file system, it enables efficient cross-platform collaboration between macOS, Windows, and Linux environments. The design incorporates cooling radiator fins on both the top and bottom surfaces, effectively managing heat and preventing performance degradation. The absence of a fan results in completely silent operation, making it ideal for noise-sensitive environments like recording studios or film sets. Its compact dimensions – 121mm x 58mm x 37mm – and lightweight build (300g) further enhance its portability.

Beyond performance and cooling, the enclosure provides built-in protection against common electrical hazards, including short circuits, surges, and electrostatic discharges, safeguarding the data stored within. For users seeking a high-speed, silent, and reliable external SSD that can handle demanding workloads without overheating, the TerraMaster D1 SSD Pro is a compelling choice. Currently priced at €269.99 on Amazon.ie, it competes with alternatives like the Orico X50, which offers similar features and performance at a price of €259.99.

Choosing the Irish Mirror as a preferred Google source ensures access to exclusive content and top stories





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Terramaster D1 Pro SSD Thunderbolt 5 Nvme External Storage Fanless Portable SSD Data Backup Video Editing Photography

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aosu SolarCam D1 Classic Kit: A Subscription-Free Home Security SolutionThe Aosu SolarCam D1 Classic Kit offers a robust, solar-powered home security system with local storage, eliminating monthly subscription fees. This two-camera kit, available from DID in Ireland, is easy to install and provides high-quality 2K QHD video with advanced features like motion tracking and night vision.

Read more »

RTÉ’s census show brings a human touch to 1920s IrelandA review of a new RTÉ programme that explores the 1926 Irish census through the family histories of celebrities, highlighting the lives and struggles of ordinary people during a period of significant change. The show, similar to 'Who Do You Think You Are?', uses celebrity journeys as a relatable way to connect viewers to the past, focusing on themes of family, identity, and historical context.

Read more »

March for Life Rally Held in Dublin Amidst Abortion DebateThe annual March for Life took place in Dublin, with speakers expressing concern over increasing abortion rates and advocating for stronger pro-life safeguards. Participants highlighted socio-economic factors influencing women’s choices and criticized politicians perceived as abandoning pro-life principles. The rally occurred as proposals to remove the mandatory three-day waiting period for abortions are being considered.

Read more »

Oakcastle BK100 bookshelf speakers review: surprisingly powerful given their budget pricingOakcastle's new BK100 Active speakers are attractive, affordable and pleasing to the ear

Read more »