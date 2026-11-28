Terry Meegan receives a three-year prison sentence and a five-year driving ban for endangerment after rear-ending a BMW and striking a personal trainer who attempted to intervene on Church Road.

Justice was served on Friday at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court as Terry Meegan, a 33-year-old resident of Loughlinstown Wood in Co Dublin, was sentenced to three years in prison. The custodial term follows his guilty plea to one count of endangerment after a dangerous driving incident on Church Road in Ballybrack on July 2nd, 2024. The court proceedings revealed that Meegan, who had 55 previous convictions, demonstrated a reckless disregard for public safety that narrowly resulted in serious injury or death.

The Mechanism of the Collision

The incident began when a woman driving a BMW was turning into her mother's driveway on Church Road. Meegan, operating a Volkswagen, was traveling at speed behind the vehicle and rear-ended the BMW with significant force. When the female driver exited her car to exchange insurance details, she observed Meegan beeping angrily before he mounted the footpath and struck the BMW a second time in the process. This initial collision set the stage for a more chaotic scene involving a third party.

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Sgt Kevin Rooney, testifying for the prosecution, detailed how a neighbor emerged from their home to assist the woman after witnessing the initial crash. This neighbor, a personal trainer, was described by court officials as fit and nimble. As Meegan turned his car around in a dangerous maneuver, he struck the neighbor. However, the victim's physical agility allowed him to jump onto the bonnet of the approaching car, roll over the roof, and land on his hands and feet, thereby avoiding the main impact and escaping with no serious injuries.

Stakeholder Positions and Criminal History

Following the collision, Meegan fled the scene at speed while the BMW driver photographed him and an unidentified front-seat passenger. These photographs were instrumental in allowing gardaí to track down both the vehicle and Meegan himself. The investigation revealed that Meegan was driving without permission and was already disqualified from holding a driver's license at the time of the offense. Additionally, he was actively serving a sentence for attempted robbery, compounding the severity of his legal troubles.

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Meegan's extensive criminal record plays a significant role in the context of this sentencing. He was previously jailed in 2021 for his involvement in a robbery at a Dalkey shop that resulted in the death of 54-year-old Jacqueline McGovern. During that incident, Ms. McGovern was knocked down by a getaway car driven by another individual. The court noted that Meegan had a history of substance abuse and severe mental illness, as argued by his defense barrister Justin McQuade, who stated that his client required immediate treatment for these conditions.

Real-World Impact and Sentencing Outcome

Barrister Edward Doocey, representing the prosecution, emphasized that Meegan had been given a further count of dangerous driving which was taken into consideration by the court. The defense highlighted Meegan's past work history, including roles as a tree surgeon and with An Post, while pleading for leniency due to his mental health struggles. However, the presiding judge, Martin Nolan, stated that Meegan must have known he was placing other road users in grave danger with his actions.

Judge Nolan remarked that the outcome could have been far more tragic, noting that the injured party's fitness allowed him to avoid the worst consequences of the collision. The judge handed down a definitive sentence of three years in prison and disqualified Meegan from driving for five years. This sentence reflects the court's assessment of the extreme risk posed by his repeated offenses and his lack of remorse at the time of the incident.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by unlicensed and reckless drivers in urban areas like Ballybrack. The legal system's response underscores the severity with which endangerment and dangerous driving are treated, particularly when the offender has a long history of violent and criminal behavior. Meegan's case will likely serve as a deterrent to others who might consider disregarding traffic laws and public safety protocols.