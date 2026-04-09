Tesco Recalls Chocolate Affogato Dessert Over Plastic Pieces

Tesco Ireland has issued a recall of its Tesco Finest Summer Edition Chocolate Affogato Dessert due to concerns about potential plastic contamination. This follows a recent recall by Dunnes Stores for tortilla wraps.

Tesco Ireland has initiated a recall of its Tesco Finest Summer Edition Chocolate Affogato Dessert due to potential contamination with plastic pieces. The Food Safety Authority of Ireland ( FSAI ) announced the recall on Thursday, highlighting concerns that certain batches of the popular dessert, priced at €14, may contain small fragments of clear plastic originating from the packaging. This poses a potential safety risk, rendering the product unsuitable for consumption.

The FSAI stated that the recall is specifically targeted at batches where the presence of plastic pieces is suspected. Consumers who have purchased this dessert are strongly advised not to consume it. Recall notices are being prominently displayed at point-of-sale locations within all Tesco stores across Ireland. Customers who have bought the affected products are encouraged to return them to their nearest Tesco store for a full refund, with no requirement for a receipt. This measure underscores Tesco's commitment to consumer safety and its proactive response to the potential hazard.\The recall encompasses all packs of the Tesco Finest Summer Edition Chocolate Affogato Dessert with best before date codes up to and including April 2027. This broad scope ensures that all potentially affected products are removed from circulation and addressed. The decision to recall the dessert underscores the rigorous food safety standards that Tesco aims to uphold. The company is actively working to remove the affected products from its shelves and facilitate the return and refund process for affected customers. This action demonstrates a commitment to transparency and responsiveness in addressing food safety concerns. Consumers are encouraged to carefully check the best before dates on their purchased desserts and adhere to the guidelines provided by Tesco and the FSAI. The swift implementation of the recall reflects the company’s dedication to protecting its customers and maintaining public trust.\This incident follows a similar recall announced last month by Dunnes Stores, another prominent Irish supermarket chain. Dunnes Stores issued an urgent recall for specific batches of its Dunnes Stores 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps (512g), which retail for €1.09. The reason for the recall was the potential presence of metal fragments within the affected batches. This underscores the vigilance required in the food industry to avoid such incidents. The affected batches of Dunnes Stores tortilla wraps have the following best before dates: 29/5/2026, 30/5/2026, and 31/5/2026. The supermarket chain confirmed its actions to remove the affected products from sale and to protect their consumers. The overlapping recall events, involving two major supermarket chains within a relatively short period, highlight the importance of robust quality control measures and continuous monitoring throughout the food supply chain. The proactive responses from both Tesco and Dunnes Stores exemplify the importance of prioritizing consumer safety and demonstrating accountability during instances of product recalls. These incidents serve as reminders of the importance of vigilance in food safety and the necessity for robust measures to prevent contamination and ensure product safety





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Tesco Recall Food Safety Plastic Dessert Affogato Ireland FSAI Dunnes Stores Tortilla Wraps

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