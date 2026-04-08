Tesla Expands Supercharger Network in Ireland Despite Construction Delays

Tesla is significantly expanding its Supercharger network across the Republic of Ireland, aiming to double the number of charging stations by the end of summer, despite facing delays in construction. This expansion will see the network grow from 60 stations across nine sites to 124 stations across 18 locations. The project is experiencing longer construction timelines due to power supply and planning challenges, with builds averaging two to three years. New sites are planned in multiple locations across the country, aiming to achieve widespread coverage, with a focus on affordability and the total cost of ownership. The network currently supports 10% non-Tesla usage and expects an increase as it grows. While some competitors offer higher power outputs, Tesla focuses on rolling out 500kW chargers while questioning the widespread need for 'flash charging' stations.

Tesla is significantly expanding its Supercharger network across the Republic of Ireland , aiming to double the number of charging stations by the end of summer. The ambitious project will see the network grow from the current 60 stations across nine sites to 124 stations spread across 18 locations. Despite the expansion plans, the construction of charging sites in Ireland presents unique challenges, often taking considerably longer than in other regions.

Oliver Dodd, Tesla’s senior regional manager for northern Europe charging, estimates an average build time of two to three years for Irish sites. This extended timeline is attributed to complexities in securing power supply and navigating the planning process. Dodd highlights that approximately half of the locations have been in development for around three years, indicating the hurdles encountered during the construction phase. However, despite these delays, Tesla remains committed to its expansion strategy, with several new sites scheduled to open soon. \The expansion includes new Supercharger locations in various regions, such as Longford, Letterkenny, Mallow, Limerick, Wicklow, and Sligo. Additionally, expanded or new sites are planned in Dublin, including Blanchardstown, Rathfarnham, and at the Keeling’s Fruit farm shop near Dublin Airport. Once these sites are operational, Tesla anticipates being “75 per cent of the way” toward achieving its desired nationwide coverage. Furthermore, future expansion plans are already underway, with lease agreements and agreements signed for sites in the southeast and around the Castlebar area. Tesla aims to finalize confirmation for these additional sites this year, further strengthening its commitment to comprehensive charging infrastructure across Ireland. The investment in the Irish expansion is estimated to be in the “single digit millions of euros”, with Tesla having received €150 million from the EU Commission in 2023 to develop DC public charging infrastructure throughout Europe, of which Ireland is a part. \Tesla’s approach to the electric vehicle market differs from its competitors. The company not only provides electric vehicles but also builds and operates its charging network, creating a total cost of ownership model for its customers. Dodd emphasizes the importance of making electric vehicle ownership more affordable than traditional gasoline or diesel vehicles. He points out that the total cost of ownership is a significant consideration for potential buyers. Currently, approximately 10% of the usage of Tesla's Superchargers in Ireland comes from non-Tesla vehicle owners, and this percentage is expected to rise as the network expands. The company does not view this increased usage as a constraint on service. The Supercharger network in the UK experiences over 35% non-Tesla usage without a significant impact on operations. While the current Superchargers in Ireland offer 250kW outputs, less than some competitors, Dodd doesn’t see this as a major issue, citing that most EVs currently don’t utilize the maximum charging speeds available. Tesla has started rolling out 500kW chargers in the US and plans to introduce them in Europe starting next year. Looking ahead, Dodd acknowledges the development of 'flash charging' stations but believes they are suited for specific use cases like fleet or taxi services and might not be the ideal solution for all charging needs. He also believes that the Irish grid could support flash chargers, but with a reduction in the number of available stations





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