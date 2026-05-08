Tess Daly and Vernon Kay Separate After 23 Years of Marriage

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have announced they will be separating after 23 years of marriage. The former Strictly Come Dancing host has been married to Vernon for 23 years. A joint statement posted to Instagram read: 'After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably. 'This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us. We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority. 'There are no other parties involved in this decision. We kindly ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this transition together. We will not be making any further public comments. Tess and Vernon. Tess and Vernon met in 2001 when they were working together on Top of the Pops@Play, a short-lived spin-off of the staple music programme. In 2024, Vernon described their meeting when he was hosting his BBC Radio 2 show.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have announced they will be separating. The former Strictly Come Dancing host has been married to Vernon for 23 years.

A joint statement posted to Instagram read: 'After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably.

'This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us. We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority.

'There are no other parties involved in this decision. We kindly ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this transition together. We will not be making any further public comments. Tess and Vernon.

Tess and Vernon met in 2001 when they were working together on Top of the Pops@Play, a short-lived spin-off of the staple music programme. In 2024, Vernon described their meeting when he was hosting his BBC Radio 2 show





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Tess Daly Vernon Kay Separating Marriage Announcement Instagram BBC Radio 2 Show Top Of The Pops@Play Celebrity News

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