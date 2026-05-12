Texas sues Netflix for spying on children and addictive platform design

Texas has filed a lawsuit against Netflix, accusing the streaming company of spying on children and designing its platform to be addictive. The complaint cites the California verdict as precedent and claims that Netflix marketed itself as a safe haven from data-hungry social networks while actually engaging in similar information harvesting.

Texas sued Netflix on Monday, accusing the streaming company of spying on children and designing its platform to be addictive. The California-based company was also accused of using ' dark patterns ' to keep users watching, including an autoplay feature that starts a new show when a different show ends.

Texas cited the California verdict as precedent and claimed that Netflix marketed itself as a safe haven from data-hungry social networks while actually engaging in similar information harvesting. Texas’s complaint quoted Reed Hastings, the former Netflix chief executive, as saying in 2020 ‘we don’t collect anything’, as he sought to distinguish Netflix from Amazon, Facebook and Google with regard to data collection.

Texas’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, wants Netflix to purge data it collected illegally, not use the data for targeted advertising without users’ consent, and pay civil fines of up to $10,000 per violation





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Netflix Spying On Children Addictive Platform Design Dark Patterns Autoplay Feature

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