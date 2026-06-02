TG4 Senior Women's Football Championship 2026 Kicks Off

The TG4 Senior Women's Football Championship 2026 has officially kicked off, with eight teams confirmed for the competition. The teams will compete in the All-Ireland, Intermediates, and Junior Championships, with the final taking place in Croke Park on August 2.

The TG4 Senior Women's Football Championship 2026 has officially kicked off with the first round set to take place at the end of the week.

Eight teams have been confirmed for the competition, including Shauna Lynch (Cavan), Charlene Tyrrell (Leitrim), Laoise Lenehan (Kildare), Emma Cleary (Cork), Ella Brennan (Mayo), Niamh Carr (Donegal), Sarah Fitzgerald (Offaly), and Lauren Ryan (Limerick). The teams will compete in the All-Ireland, Intermediates, and Junior Championships, with the final taking place in Croke Park on August 2. The competition has seen a mix of established teams and new contenders emerging, promising an exciting season ahead.

In the Connacht Championship, Galway showed their speed in the first half but Mayo managed to take control in the second, ultimately winning the game 1-11 to 0-11. This marked Galway's third title in the province. In the Leinster Championship, Dublin secured a two-point win over Kildare. Interestingly, both teams will be relegated to Division 2 for the upcoming season.

Despite Kildare's valiant effort, Dublin's experience and skill ultimately paid off. The Munster Championship saw Kerry once again prove themselves to be a formidable team, with a thrilling draw against Waterford. Both teams scored one point each in the final whistle, with Kerry's speed and Waterford's defense on full display. Although Waterford lost the game, they showed they are a force to be reckoned with in the competition.

The Ulster Championship saw a closely contested match between Armagh and Tyrone, with both teams neck and neck until the final minutes. Armagh's experience and skill ultimately gave them the edge, but Tyrone is not far behind and the rivalry between the two teams is one of the most exciting in the competition. The TG4 Senior Women's Football Championship promises to be an exciting and unpredictable season, with a mix of established teams and new contenders emerging.

In Group 1, Armagh, Waterford, and Cork will battle it out for a spot in the quarter finals. Armagh has been one of the strongest teams in the country for several years and won the Ulster title again in 2026 for the second time in a row, defeating Tyrone.

Waterford has been on the rise under the guidance of Thomas McSorley, while Cork has been rebuilding their team after a decline in recent years but showed in the National League that they are returning to the top. In Group 2, Kerry, Kildare, and Tipperary will face off. Kerry remains one of the most powerful teams, while Kildare has made significant progress in recent years and reached the All-Ireland semi-final in 2025.

Tipperary has been building a young and talented team and is looking to make a name for themselves among the top teams. In Group 3, Dublin, Mayo, and Donegal will compete. Dublin has been the dominant force in the country for the past decade, and Mayo has a strong tradition in the competition, often playing their best football in the summer.

Donegal has been on the rise after winning the league title in April and is looking to make a name for themselves in the top teams. In Group 4, Galway, Tyrone, and Meath will face off. Galway remains one of the most entertaining teams to watch, while Tyrone has been building a strong team over the past few years. Meath has been a consistent team in recent years and will not be underestimated by any team.

The new rules introduced by the Gaelic Athletic Association Women's Council in December will be trialed in the league and in the secondary schools' competitions. In February, the special congress agreed to adopt all the new rules. The changes aim to improve the game and make it more exciting for players and spectators alike





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TG4 Senior Women's Football Championship 2026 Women's Football Gaelic Athletic Association Women's Football Championship

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