Thames Valley Police Investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Over Sexual Offences

Thames Valley Police is assessing claims of sexual offences against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is under investigation for potential misconduct in a public office probe. The force appealed for witnesses and pledged to treat any possible victims with care, sensitivity, and respect.

Detectives investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over potential misconduct in a public office probe are assessing claims of sexual offences. Thames Valley Police said any possible victims would be treated with care, sensitivity, and respect as they appealed for witnesses to come forward.

With the publication of the Epstein files, officers have widened their investigation to examine possible sexual wrongdoing and corruption, including allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor gave commercially valuable information to Jeffrey Epstein





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Investigation Crime Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Potential Misconduct In A Public Office Probe Assessment Of Sexual Offences Thames Valley Police Potential Sexual Wrongdoing And Corruption Epstein Files Ex-Trade Envoy Investigation Wrapping Up An Investigation Giving Commercially Valuable Information To Je

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dublin security guard incident sparks outrage and police investigationA Congolese man, Sakila, was pursued by security guards on Dublin’s Henry Street and suspected of shoplifting. Bystanders and social media witnesses recorded the incident, showing Sakila restrained by several security men after being held on the ground for at least five minutes. The police ombudsman will investigate the incident.

Read more »

Irish diplomats warned over tobacco lobbyists; AI in primary schoolsEarly Edition with Andrew McNair

Read more »

Israel's far-right police minister Ben Gvir mocked detained Gaza flotilla activists, facing international outrageThe activists were arrested at a port in southern Israel after the Israeli navy intercepted their protest flotilla in international waters. Their treatment by police officers under Itamar Ben-Gvir’s direction drew an international outcry and a rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Read more »

British government finds no evidence of vetting for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s trade roleFormer duke of York was questioned earlier this year on suspicion of ‌misconduct in public office, related to alleged sharing of information with Jeffrey Epstein

Read more »