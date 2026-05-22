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Thames Valley Police Updates on Investigations Involving Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

UK News News

Thames Valley Police Updates on Investigations Involving Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Police InquiriesJeffrey EpsteinAndrew Mountbatten-Windsor
📆22/05/2026 06:53:00
📰IrishTimes
21 sec. here / 10 min. at publisher
📊News: 40% · Publisher: 98%

This news article provides updates on the investigations conducted by UK police related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Series of inquiries by police relate to US justice department’s release of files on late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein . UK police are also investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ’s time as a special representative for UK Trade and Investment.

He was arrested at the new home at Sandringham in February over misconduct claims. Thames Valley Police engaged with lawyers for a woman claiming to have been trafficked for sex with the former prince, while also pursuing an investigation for misconduct in public office. The investigation relates to Mountbatten-Windsor’s period as a special representative for UK Trade and Investment between 2001 and 2011

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IrishTimes /  🏆 3. in İE

Police Inquiries Jeffrey Epstein Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Special Representative Misconduct In Public Office Trick Allegations Investigation

 

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