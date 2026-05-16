The 2026 IMAGE PwC Businesswoman of the Year Awards Winners Who Shaped Ireland's Economic Transformation

The winners have been recognized for their exceptional leadership and innovative achievements that led to significant economic transformation in Ireland.

The 2026 IMAGE PwC Businesswoman of the Year Awards in Dublin bestowed upon extraordinary leaders representing visionary tech pioneers , finance disruptors , and sustainability champions . Over the past 12 months, these honorees demonstrated unparalleled excellence, innovation, and leadership by scaling international tech firms or revitalizing local communities.

The diverse cohort includes individuals spanning 13 categories, culminating in Overall Businesswoman of the Year titles. Their achievements contribute to Ireland's ongoing growth. The definitive list of winners can be found by scrolling down. Notable winners include Melíosa O'Caoimh, country head of Ireland at Northern Trust; Larissa Feeney, CEO and founder of Kinore Finance and Business Services; Áine Mulcahy, managing director of OCS Group Ireland; and Daisy Mauhay, founder and CEO of The Nightingale Placement Agency





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Businesswoman Of The Year Awards Image Pwc Economic Transformation Irish Entrepreneurship Visionary Tech Pioneers Finance Disruptors Sustainability Champions 2026 IMAGE Pwc Businesswoman Of The Year Award Melisa O'caoimh Larissa Feeney Aine Mulcahy Daisy Mauhay

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