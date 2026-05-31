The Art and Precision Behind the New York Times Obituaries

An exploration of the New York Times' longstanding obituary department, its process for writing both advance and timely obituaries, the criteria for selection, and the rigorous verification standards established after a high-profile error.

In an era where digital archives stretch infinitely, the New York Times ' approach to obituaries stands out as a uniquely curated ritual. The newspaper maintains a department dedicated to chronicling lives after they end, a practice that sets it apart from many modern media outlets that have largely abandoned the form.

Among its internal archives, there are over 2,139 advance obituaries already written and ready to publish the moment a subject's death is confirmed. These preparatory pieces are reserved for figures likely to command global attention-political leaders, cultural icons, and other individuals whose passing will be widely noted. For the vast majority of obituaries, however, the process is a different challenge entirely.

Reporters must quickly research and encapsulate a person's entire life and legacy, often within a single day, sometimes about individuals who were obscure outside their specialized fields. The unifying factor for anyone featured in the New York Times obituaries is that they have, in the words of former writer Margalit Fox, "wrinkled the social fabric"-meaning they have left a tangible mark on the world. The second requirement is absolute: the subject must be dead.

This lesson was learned painfully in 2003 when the paper prematurely published an obituary for actress Katharine Sergava, who was very much alive at the time. The error stemmed from relying on another publication's report without independent verification. The Times issued a correction and subsequently instituted a strict policy: every death must be verified through a reliable source, such as a family member or official record, before any obituary is released.

The history of the Times' obituaries stretches back to October 1851, with the first recorded death being a 63-year-old woman named Abigail Lounsbury. Over nearly two centuries, the practice has evolved. Advance obituaries are kept under strict security to prevent any tampering or premature disclosure, preserving journalistic integrity and shielding the subjects from any potential influence on their legacy while still alive.

The department's culture has also been shaped by anecdotes, like one shared by journalist Gay Talese about an editor who suffered a second fatal heart attack after reviewing his own prepared obituary. This story underscores the delicate relationship between drafting a final record and the unpredictability of life itself. The obituary writers, sometimes called "the death watch," balance reverence with rigor, turning the finality of death into a narrative art form that celebrates achievement while adhering to factual precision.

Their work remains a testament to the belief that a life, no matter how public or private, deserves a thoughtful accounting when it ends





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Obituaries New York Times Journalism Advance Obituaries Death Verification Margalit Fox Katharine Sergava Gay Talese

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Irish Times view on the Occupied territories Bill: where principle meets realpolitikGovernment navigate a situation in which tmoral imperatives may appear clear but political and economic constraints are rea

Read more »

CMAT at St Anne's Park - Stage times, setlist, how to get there and moreDunboyne pop-country superstar is set to headline St. Anne's Park in Dublin this Saturday and we have all the info you need ahead of the gig

Read more »

New York too strong for Tyrone as they take Nicky Rackard Cup honours at Croke ParkNew York enjoyed a superior cutting edge up front and had the contest won with 10 minutes to go

Read more »

Christy Ring success at last for Derry as New York overcome Tyrone in Nickey Rackard finalMeanwhile, there were victories for Cork and Limerick in the All-Ireland minor hurling championship.

Read more »