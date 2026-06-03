Discover the best outdoor dining spots in Ireland, from city view dinners to seaside snacks and relaxed holiday-like feels. Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner date or a sunny weekend bite, we've got you covered.

Outdoor dining in Ireland is a luxury that we rarely get to experience, but when the weather is nice, it is easily one of the nicest ways to experience a summer afternoon or evening.

Whether it is a city view dinner, seaside snack, or just somewhere cosy to enjoy the food and sun, eating outside can make a meal feel more special. There are plenty of great spots around Ireland that are worth booking once the sun comes out. Layla's Rooftop in Dublin is a great place to start, with a glass-surrounded terrace overlooking Ranelagh and views stretching towards the Dublin Mountains.

The restaurant is open all week long and on weekends serves a range of breakfast and brunch options, making it a lovely place for dinner dates or a sunny weekend bite. For a sea view, you can't go wrong with this Italian-inspired bistro overlooking Dublin Bay. Specialising in a range of seafood dishes and homemade pastas, the place has a relaxed holiday-like feel to it.

The hotel has both a covered and heated Platform Terrace, which can be booked in advance, and a weather-dependent Garden Terrace available on a first-come basis. The hotel sits along the banks of the Owenmore River, making it a pretty dreamy spot whether the sun is out or not. The menu is built around seasonal and regional ingredients, so it feels very fitting for anyone who wants outdoor dining that feels a little more relaxed, scenic, and properly Irish.

Wineport Lodge, located on the shores of Lough Ree, offers Dining on the Deck, where guests get to enjoy their food alongside the water. The relaxed terrace setting is offered as an al fresco dining option, which feels especially perfect given the recent stretch of good weather.

The Seafood Bar, located on the foot of the East Pier in Dublin, has a cosy indoor dining area as well as a large covered outside terrace and even private beach huts to dine in. Open from 12.30pm throughout the week and 12pm on weekends, it is a perfect option for lunch or dinner by the sea.

Hayfield Manor, located in Cork, offers al fresco summer dining in its enclosed gardens, describing the space as a 'sun-filled oasis' on Cork city's doorstep. Fisk Seafood Bar, based in the Harbour Bar in Downings, has a beautiful view of Donegal beach and works with locals to provide a fresh, high-quality menu. The restaurant is walk-in only, so it's a good idea to call ahead and ask how busy it is, especially during peak summer





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