Funeral of Ciara Mageean held in Portaferry as mourners told of her final weeks

The funeral Mass of Irish Olympian and European 1,500m champion Ciara Mageean took place in her native Portaferry, Co Down, where mourners heard she wished to be buried and faced her death with courage and trust.

The funeral Mass of Irish Olympian and European 1,500m champion Ciara Mageean has been held in her native Portaferry, Co Down, where mourners heard she wanted to be buried and spoke of the challenge of letting go.

Mageean, 34, died on Sunday, which mourners noted was All Saints Day, after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in May of last year. She married her long-term partner Thomas Moran just last month. Members of Portaferry GAA Club formed a guard of honour outside St Patrick's Church on Tuesday, a few hundred metres from the house where Mageean grew up.

Also read Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean Dies At 34 From Cancer

Hundreds packed the small church, with pews filled with the blue and gold of the club where she excelled in camogie from childhood. The royal blue uniforms of Assumption Grammar, Ballynahinch, where Mageean was a past pupil, lined the narrow staircase as schoolgirls cried silently. Teenage GAA players wept as they watched her coffin carried by her husband, Thomas Moran.

Fr Kelly Recalls Olympian

You were the love of her life, celebrant Fr Martin Kelly told Moran, who sat in the front row flanked by Mageean's family, including her parents Christopher and Catherine. Symbols of her life, including the gold European medal she won for the 1,500m in Rome in 2024, were presented by her siblings Brendan, Maire and Nuala. Her beloved dog's leash was also brought forward.

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Outside, the church grounds filled with hundreds more mourners and there was total silence as the funeral cortege arrived. President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheal Martin were represented by their aides-de-camp. Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill, SDLP leader Claire Hanna, Irish Olympian Rhys McClenaghan and GAA President Jarlath Burns also attended. Fr Kelly, who was parish priest at St Patrick's from 2000 to 2009, recalled first meeting Mageean as an eight-year-old altar server.

Even at that stage she was committed to her task, commitment was to play a big part in her life, and hail rain or snow she always turned up in good time, he said. He noted how she used her camogie skills to win European gold in Rome. She said to herself, you are not going to box in a Portaferry camogie player that easily, recalled Fr Kelly.

So she waited until an opening came, and she cut through like a knife through butter, getting gold and becoming European champion, he added. He told mourners she wanted to be buried in Portaferry, something her husband Tommy was very happy to go along with. Portaferry is a small village close to Strangford Lough, and with its beautiful scenery, it is easy to see why someone would wish for it to be their final resting place.

During the homily, Fr Kelly revealed he visited Mageean at her hospice bed three weeks before her death and offered her the Sacrament of the Sick, which used to be called the Last Rites because it is usually given to a dying person. She accepted, and he asked her what special graces she needed just at that moment. They talked about acceptance and how hard it was for her, and about letting go and how challenging that was.

Faith Love Letting Go

They also spoke of trust, trusting how well she was loved by Tommy, the love of her life, and all her family, friends and people all over Ireland and Europe and further afield. She had friends everywhere, Fr Kelly said. He said the reality of all this love was the expression of her God loving her and cherishing her, especially at this time of her life.

She also spoke of the grace of courage, to face the final big challenge of letting go and dying, and they discussed heaven and the hope she would be loved all the way there. The Gospel reading at the Mass was the wedding feast at Cana, in which Jesus is said to perform his first public miracle. Fr Kelly said this reading was apt given Mageean's recent wedding.

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They had a ceremony at Belfast City Hall before hosting a larger celebration at Darver Castle in Co Louth. The priest noted Ciara wanted everyone around her to have a memorable occasion, much like in the Gospel reading. She looked radiant on both occasions, said Fr Kelly, so full of joy, and so happy to be able to celebrate her big day with Tommy. She was determined to give everybody a day to remember.

After the second celebration, she retired to a hospice bed, and that was it. She and Moran held a second wedding celebration in Co Louth the weekend before her passing. Despite being gravely ill, Mageean asked the 85-year-old former parish priest to go for a walk around the streets after he had anointed her. Fr Kelly said he thought this might be a dander but reflected that a walk is much more than a dander for Ciara.

The walk went on a bit longer than Fr Kelly had bargained for, though he said he tried to hide this. On the way down, she knew I was struggling and she said, let me link you, he told mourners. Now, there is still a bit of the macho man in me, so I hesitated. Linking arms was not me.

Walk Inspired Priest

Then I gave in, and one of my happiest moments and memories is that of Ciara linking my arm as she walked back to her room, just a few weeks before she went to heaven. Thank you, Ciara, from the bottom of my heart. Mageean has had a powerful influence on people around the world since her diagnosis, mourners heard. Kelly singled out one of the many tributes since her death, which he said encapsulated her spirit.

Sometimes, amid the darkness and gloom of our world, a bright light emerges, one that radiates warmth, kindness and positive energy, making our world a better, brighter and much nicer place to call home, he said. Ciara Mageean was one such light. For Kelly, she was a truly remarkable, immensely talented and inspirational human being whose courage, humility, infectious smile and indomitable spirit touched hearts far beyond the world of athletics.

She represented the very best of us, not simply through her extraordinary sporting achievements but through the warmth, dignity and humanity she brought to everything she did. Before the close of the service, he added: The brightest lights never truly fade. Their warmth lives on in the hearts of those they touched.