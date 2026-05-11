The building where The Beatles' last live performance took place to be transformed into a Fab Four tourist attraction

Apple Corps Ltd has bought The Beatles' former home, 3 Savile Row, in Mayfair for transforming it into a tourist attraction. The project aims to feature seven floors of material never seen before from Apple Corps' archives with exhibitions, a shop, and a recreation of the studio where Let It Be was recorded. Additionally, fans will be able to go to the spot where the famous rooftop concert took place in January 1969.

The building where The Beatles staged their last live performance, 3 Savile Row , is set to be transformed into a Fab Four tourist attraction after being bought by Apple Corps Ltd, the group's creative and business interests overseer.

The project includes seven floors of material never seen before from the company's archives, featuring exhibitions, a shop, and a recreation of the studio where Let It Be was recorded. Fans will be able to experience reliving the famous rooftop concert on the spot it happened





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