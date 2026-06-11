The Common Misconception Around the Black Card Rule in Hurling

The rule surrounding the black card in hurling is actually pretty clear, but many don't seem to know it. Galway's Conor Whelan fouls Dublin's Eoghan O'Donnell during the Leinster final, which resulted in the full back receiving a black card. Although each are worthwhile issues, discussions quickly end up delving into rule technicalities, solicitor statements or, in the latter case, whether the prospect of a Celtic cross outweighs a chance of true love (or something like that). So, in that spirit, a discussion should be had about the black card and penalty rule in hurling, and the common misconception around it.

The rule surrounding the black card in hurling is actually pretty clear, but many don’t seem to know it. Galway's Conor Whelan fouls Dublin's Eoghan O'Donnell during the Leinster final, which resulted in the full back receiving a black card .

Although each are worthwhile issues, discussions quickly end up delving into rule technicalities, solicitor statements or, in the latter case, whether the prospect of a Celtic cross outweighs a chance of true love (or something like that). So, in that spirit, a discussion should be had about the black card and penalty rule in hurling, and the common misconception around it





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Hurling Black Card Penalty Rule Misconception Discussion Rule Technicalities Solicitor Statements

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