An in-depth analysis of the debate surrounding school closures during the pandemic, highlighting the disconnect between official narratives and student experiences. The article also covers migration concerns in Ireland, a legal case involving a man accused of rape as a child, and international developments regarding the war and Iran.

The debate surrounding school closures during the pandemic has often been framed in binary terms, with proponents and critics alike clinging to oversimplified narratives. However, the reality for secondary school students was far more complex and nuanced.

The official stance that schools are safe, embraced by both sides of the argument, was a stark contrast to the lived experiences of students. By maintaining in-person learning, authorities may have inadvertently prolonged the pandemic, a fact obscured by incomplete data and political considerations. While school closures undoubtedly had negative effects on student wellbeing, the ongoing mental health crisis among teenagers suggests that these closures exacerbated existing issues rather than creating new ones.

Both supporters and detractors of school closures have arrived at the questionable conclusion that secondary schools should never have been closed, ignoring the deeper systemic problems at play. Meanwhile, in other news, concerns about migration are undermining strong support for the European Union in Ireland.

Additionally, a court has heard about a devastating problem for prosecution as a man accused of rape when he was four years old. On the international stage, the US secretary of state has declared that the offensive stage of the war is over and has urged Iran to make a sensible choice





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