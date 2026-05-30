The Coronas Concert in Limerick Interrupted by Medical Emergency, Rescheduled for July

Irish band The Coronas were forced to stop their sold-out show at Limerick's Live at The Castle series after guitarist Lar Kaye suffered a suspected medical emergency on stage. The band rescheduled the concert to mid-July, and singer Danny O'Reilly assured fans that the show would go on once Kaye's condition was stable.

Irish band The Coronas were forced to halt their sold-out show at the Live at The Castle series in Limerick last night after their guitarist, Lar Kaye, suffered a suspected medical emergency on stage.

The incident occurred just minutes into the performance, leaving the crowd of thousands in shock. The band had been eagerly anticipated as part of the June Bank Holiday weekend lineup, which also included performances from Pixies and The Stunning. The Castle series, held at the historic King John's Castle, is a highlight of Limerick's summer events, drawing music fans from across Ireland and beyond.

The sudden interruption left fans confused and concerned, but the band's handling of the situation was praised for its transparency and care. Following the incident, the band left the stage after approximately one hour. Singer Danny O'Reilly returned to address the audience, explaining that the show could not continue until Lar's condition was fully assessed.

In a statement reported by Limerick Live, O'Reilly said: 'First of all, we really appreciate you being here tonight and hanging around, and we want to keep going and do the show, but until we know 100 per cent that Lar is okay, it just doesn't feel right. I did speak to Lar a minute ago and, you know, he's a bit shook, and he's embarrassed that everyone saw him fall.

But as I say, until we get the all-clear, it just… we were talking about it, it just wouldn't feel right for us being up here trying to sing music when we don't know what's going on.

' The crowd responded with supportive applause and chants of 'Lar, Lar, Lar,' showing their solidarity with the stricken musician. The medical emergency was promptly attended to by on-site paramedics, who assessed Kaye before he was taken to a local hospital for further observation. The band later confirmed via social media that Lar was recovering well and that the show would be rescheduled to mid-July. The new date was announced the following morning, with all original tickets valid.

The postponement allowed fans to plan ahead, though many expressed disappointment at the abrupt end of the night. However, the overwhelming sentiment was one of relief that Kaye was safe. The Coronas, known for hits like 'San Diego Song' and 'Dreaming Again,' have a strong following in Ireland, and their decision to prioritize health over performance was widely respected. As the news spread, the music community in Limerick and beyond rallied around the band.

Local media highlighted the professionalism of the crew and the calm response of the audience. The incident served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of live performances and the importance of artist well-being. The Live at The Castle series continued with subsequent shows, but the Coronas' truncated set left a palpable void. Fans eagerly await the rescheduled date, hoping for a full and energetic show from a band that has always delivered.

The venue management expressed gratitude for the understanding of all involved and emphasized that safety remains the top priority. This event, though unfortunate, showcased the strong bond between musicians and their fans, and the resilience required in the face of unforeseen challenges





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The Coronas Limerick Concert Emergency Rescheduled Show Medical Incident

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