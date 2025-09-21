The Culture of Tardiness: Why Being Late is Not Charming

An exploration of the cultural attitude toward punctuality, particularly in Ireland, examining the annoyance of habitual lateness and the lack of consideration for others' time. The article critiques excuses for being late, offering anecdotes, and exploring psychological explanations for tardiness.

If it feels that way, then that is how it is. The author, like most humans, leans towards anecdotal evidence over strict statistical analysis. The author expresses a strong dislike for habitual tardiness, contrasting it with the supposed charm and endearment some people associate with it. While acknowledging that genuine emergencies excuse lateness, the author argues that the issue is the lack of concern about being late. Phrases like “Oh, you know me. I’m never on time.

Ha ha! Aren’t I terrible?” are met with harsh criticism, labeling such behavior as rude and indicative of a lack of consideration for others' time. \The author uses the phrase “there is always traffic” as an example of an overused excuse for being late, highlighting the need for better time management. An anecdote about Carol Ho, who moved to Galway from Hong Kong, and her experience with “Irish time” illustrates the cultural difference in punctuality. Ho's observation that people in Ireland often do not consider themselves late, even when arriving considerably after the scheduled time, perfectly encapsulates the author's point. The author uses this story as a launchpad to discuss the cultural attitude surrounding punctuality and the frustration it causes, especially in scenarios like film festivals and theatre shows where delays are common and disruptive. The author contrasts this laid-back approach with the more respectful practices of other cultures where people arrive on time and prepare for the event. The author strongly feels that lateness is not just a matter of personal preference. The author is not concerned whether people arrive late; the concern is whether those people even care. \The author explores possible explanations for habitual lateness, including the use of lateness as a demonstration of hierarchical power, where individuals assert their importance by making others wait. The author then presents Philippa Perry’s theory that lateness may stem from a lack of self-worth, which raises the question of whether late individuals do not value themselves enough to recognize the importance of others' time. The author then dissects the uniquely Irish perspective that views punctuality as a constraint on creativity and freedom. The author acknowledges that this is a generalization and that the perception of Irish people as being unreliable blather merchants is outdated. The author, however, then closes the piece by reiterating the need for an apology, showing that being late is a negative behavior, regardless of the circumstances and culture





