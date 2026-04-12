The Curious Case of Dr. Achmet Borumborad: A Georgian Dublin Deception

This article explores the extraordinary story of William Cairns, an Irish imposter who, as Dr. Achmet Borumborad, captivated 18th-century Dublin society by posing as a Turkish physician. It details his rise to prominence, the cultural context that enabled his deception, and the eventual exposure that led to his downfall. The narrative unveils not only the individual's story but also sheds light on the societal fascination with the Ottoman Empire, the political climate of the time, and the enduring legacy of the scandal.

Dublin in the 1760s was a city undergoing rapid expansion, emerging as a cultural hub within the British colonial framework. It was a place of thriving theaters, pleasure gardens, and a laissez-faire environment where charismatic individuals could easily make their mark. Even by the flamboyant standards of Georgian Ireland , few could have anticipated the arrival of Dr. Achmet Borumborad .

Presenting himself as a Turkish physician fleeing political persecution in Istanbul, Borumborad captivated the Irish capital with his turban and undeniable flair. Within a few short years, this self-proclaimed Ottoman exile had charmed the city's elite. The press adored him, and the Anglo-Irish aristocracy embraced him. However, there was a secret: Borumborad was not an Ottoman. He was, in fact, William Cairns, an enterprising Irishman from an Ulster-Scots family. This remarkable deception, meticulously constructed and successfully maintained for over a decade, provides a fascinating glimpse into the cultural milieu of 18th-century Europe.\The success of Cairns’s masquerade was deeply rooted in the cultural climate of the era. The 18th century was characterized by Turquerie, a widespread fascination with Ottoman aesthetics and customs. The decline of the Ottoman Empire's military power led the West to view it less as a threat and more as a source of exotic intrigue. When Dr. Achmet arrived in Dublin, he stepped seamlessly into a role eagerly embraced by European high society. Cairns played the part flawlessly. He skillfully navigated high-society networking while simultaneously offering free medical treatments to Dublin's poor, which made him a beloved public figure. His ambitions extended beyond a modest medical practice. By 1771, capitalizing on the European obsession with personal hygiene and exotic health treatments, he proposed the establishment of a grand Turkish bathhouse in Dublin. Through his charisma and talent for cultivating relationships, he convinced 50 of Ireland’s most respected doctors and surgeons to publicly endorse his project. The support of the medical establishment was soon followed by aristocratic patronage, and Parliament granted generous subsidies for the bathhouse's construction. Borumborad's success reached its peak, attending parliamentary debates and hosting lavish balls that became the talk of the town. For over a decade, Cairns rode a wave of unprecedented success.\However, the higher the rise, the harder the fall. Popular historical narrative, propagated by the 19th-century memoirist Sir Jonah Barrington, claimed that Borumborad's downfall began when drunken parliamentarians fell into one of his cold-water pools. Archival evidence dismantles this myth, along with the fabricated identity of “Patrick Joyce” created by Barrington. The true architect of Borumborad’s downfall was Bartholomew Dominiceti, a rival across the Irish Sea who owned a Turkish bathhouse in Chelsea, London, where Cairns had previously studied. Dominiceti exposed Cairns's true identity, condemning the Irish Parliament for funding a fraud. The revelation that Dr. Achmet Borumborad was William Cairns sent shockwaves through Dublin. The aristocracy withdrew their patronage, and Cairns was forced to close his bathhouse. The scandal became a powerful political weapon, cited decades later by English administrators as proof of Irish political corruption. Cairns faded from the limelight, with some records suggesting he relocated his family to the Bengal Presidency in India. The enterprising spirit of Cairns endured, as his grandson, Hugh Cairns, rose to become Lord High Chancellor and was created the 1st Earl of Cairns in 1878, a title that continues to exist today





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Dr. Achmet Borumborad William Cairns Georgian Ireland Turquerie Ottoman Empire Dublin History

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