The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival is a three-day celebration of world-class racing, fashion, live entertainment, hospitality, and family-friendly experiences. The festival offers a range of experiences beyond racing, including premium hospitality, diverse dining options, and family-friendly entertainment.

The Curragh 's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival is set to take place from Friday to Sunday, June 26-28, offering a unique celebration of world-class racing, fashion, live entertainment , hospitality, and family-friendly experiences .

The festival has evolved into a vibrant showcase of contemporary Irish culture, where sport, style, music, and social experiences come together over an unforgettable weekend. The weekend begins on Friday, June 26, with an exciting evening of racing and a live performance from The Whistlin' Donkeys. Alongside top-class racing, the day has become a favourite among fashion lovers, with racegoers embracing the opportunity to showcase their creativity and personal style.

This year, singer-songwriter Una Healy will judge the prestigious 'Most Stylish Racegoer' competition, seeking out those who've wholeheartedly embraced this year's dreamy theme of 1950's race-day style. The festival reaches its climax on Sunday, June 28, with Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day. While Ireland's most iconic Flat race remains the centrepiece, attention will also turn to the highly anticipated Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Best Dressed Competition.

Presenter, podcaster, and entrepreneur Una Healy will lead the judging panel, on the lookout for standout style as racegoers compete for a luxury Dubai prize package on one of Ireland's most fashionable sporting days. The festival offers a range of experiences beyond racing, including premium hospitality, diverse dining options showcasing the best of Irish produce, and family-friendly entertainment. The Curragh's commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and exceptional visitor experiences means that there's something for everyone to enjoy.

To help visitors make the most of their time, a new Irish Derby Weekend Ticket offers access to all three days for just €70. A complimentary shuttle bus service will also operate from Newbridge, Kildare, and Naas towns and train stations across the weekend. Tickets, hospitality packages, and full festival details are available at The Curragh's website.

To celebrate the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby festival, The Curragh is giving away four hospitality passes to Saturday's newest hotspot, 'Spritz & Social' at the Queen's Room Marquee. This is your chance to enjoy laidback hospitality in a social atmosphere, including a lounge DJ and spot prizes. A chic race day experience with a fresh twist!

The package includes admission and your seat for the day, complimentary racecards, a buffet bites lunch, and two complimentary drinks per person (your choice of prosecco, beer, or soft drink). To make the day even more exciting, you'll enjoy a special visit from Una Healy as she gives away €1,200 in K Club vouchers to her choice of best dressed table, lady, and gent.





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Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival The Curragh Racing Fashion Live Entertainment Hospitality Family-Friendly Experiences

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