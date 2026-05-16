The Dean Berlin Expands Global Presence with Hotels in Two German and Two US Cities

The Dean Berlin, a hotel group founded in Ireland, has announced the opening of three new hotels, one in Munich and two in Miami. Each location combines history, modernity, rebellion, and elegance to create a unique aesthetic. The hotels are being designed to showcase a layered interior scheme, encompassing architectural details, vintage furniture, color, sculptural lighting, and avant-garde aesthetics.

In addition to its hotels in Dublin, Cork, and Galway, The Dean Berlin has expanded its global reach by introducing a hotel in Munich and a hotel in Miami .

Known for its design focused approach, The Dean Berlin has a layered interior scheme at the new apartments, mixing architectural details, vintage furniture, color, sculptural lighting, and avant-garde aesthetics. The open-plan hotel lobby and snug library alcove create a visually appealing first impression of the different living spaces. The 81 color-drenched, comfortable rooms come in various categories, from Cosy to Suite, with personal touches like wall panelling, graphic carpet, timber flooring, and unique fixtures.

Residents can enjoy Breakfast at the popular Benedict restaurant, as well as Brunch and Cocktails at the hotel-based bar. With the opening of these new hotels, The Dean has expanded its presence in three of the largest cities in Germany and the United States. These hotels come with complimentary in-room bath amenities and smart storage systems, as well as moreish snacks.

By supporting local and emerging artists through its art programs, The Dean aims to explore the relationship between art, place, and community at these hotels





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The Dean Berlin Expansion Munich Miami Hotel Group Design Aesthetic

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