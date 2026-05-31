The Divine Comedy's Neil Hannon on his journey from pop star to country gent

The Divine Comedy's Neil Hannon talks about his new album, Rainy Sunday Afternoon, and how it reflects his growth and maturity as an artist. He discusses his journey from pop star to country gent and how his music has changed over the years.

The Divine Comedy songwriter Neil Hannon has transformed himself from a 1990s Irish pop star to an accidental country gent , with a new album that showcases his vulnerability.

Standing in his driveway in Co Kildare, Hannon leans over a stile to scratch a black-and-white kunekune pig behind the ears, a good scratch in just the place he likes. A cherry tree in full blossom is scattering pale pink petals as pigs snuffle the unmanicured earth in front of the house, a Georgian residence that Hannon bought in the mid-2010s.

There are bustling sheep, chilled-out donkeys and good-living chickens, all members of the family, along with Hannon's 150-odd rescue animals. The house and its grounds are cluttered and elegant and purposeful, very much the relaxed idyll of the two people who have made it their own. Hannon is happy to be home, having been out of the house in various small rented places while the property was renovated.

The renovation, which took about 15 months, was a chaotic experience, with builders coming and going and leaving the house in disarray. Hannon and his partner, Davey, had thought the renovation would take six months, but it ultimately took much longer. The couple had longed for the renovation, and Hannon is delighted with the new decor, including the Boråstapeter patterned wallpaper, the range stove, and the slim double-glazing.

However, the renovation put Hannon in a bad place, and he started writing the album, Rainy Sunday Afternoon, when they got back in. The album surprises with its vulnerability, with thoughts about loss and mortality loom large, undisguised by cheery major chords or effervescent trumpet parps. Hannon's father, a former bishop of Clogher, died in 2022, 15 years after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Hannon struggled with the idea of being so vulnerable on record, but songwriting allows him to gauge his inner temperature. He doesn't want to pretend so much any more or cavort for the sake of a youth pop audience. Hannon grew up with pop stars and wanted to be one, but as he gets older, he's less willing to put on a happy face.

He has a dread of constant sincerity and hates people saying that it's a very vulnerable record. Hannon isn't a fan of going to therapy, but songwriting is his way of dealing with his emotions. He wants to be honest and authentic in his music, rather than pretending to be someone he's not. Hannon's journey from pop star to country gent is a fascinating one, and his new album is a reflection of his growth and maturity as an artist.

He's no longer content to just write jolly songs for the sake of a youth pop audience, but instead wants to create music that is true to himself. Hannon's story is one of transformation and growth, and his new album is a testament to his ability to evolve and adapt as an artist. He's no longer the same person who wrote National Express and Becoming More Like Alfie, but instead a more mature and vulnerable songwriter.

Hannon's music is a reflection of his journey, and his new album is a must-listen for fans of The Divine Comedy





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Divine Comedy Neil Hannon Rainy Sunday Afternoon Country Gent Pop Star Music Growth Maturity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Talks between fishermen and offshore energy industry constructive, says MinisterMediator appointed as working group discussions stalled

Read more »

Europe Weighs Envoy and Demands Ahead of Possible Ukraine-Russia TalksEuropean governments are considering potential envoys to represent their interests in any renewed Ukraine-Russia negotiations, while focusing on defining their desired outcomes for a settlement.

Read more »

Pedestrian Killed in Overnight Crash on R121 in County Meath; Garda Appeal for WitnessesA pedestrian died after a collision on the R121 at The Ward, north County Meath, early Saturday. Gardaí are seeking witnesses and footage from the area. This is the 70th road death in Ireland in 2026, slightly above last year's count. Authorities urge caution during the June bank holiday.

Read more »

Fair City Star Stephanie Kelly Talks About Her Dancing with the Stars ExperienceFair City star Stephanie Kelly shares her experience on Dancing with the Stars, discussing the challenges she faced and the lessons she learned. She emphasizes the importance of saying yes to opportunities and embracing the moment, crediting her husband and fellow contestants for their support and understanding.

Read more »