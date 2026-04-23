The Dry Season 3 Review: A Maturing Dramedy Finds Its Voice

RTE One’s ‘The Dry’ has evolved from a British-targeted comedy into a wry and relentlessly funny dramedy about the complexities of middle-class Dublin life. Season 3 offers compelling twists, sensitive handling of difficult themes, and strong performances from the cast.

The third and final season of RTE One’s ‘ The Dry ’ marks a significant evolution for the series, transforming it from a somewhat contrived comedy initially designed for a British audience into a genuinely funny and insightful dramedy.

What began in 2022 as a show about an Irish family grappling with alcoholism, seemingly tailored to appeal to British sensibilities, has now blossomed into a nuanced portrayal of middle-class Dublin life, complete with its inherent dysfunctions and quiet desperation. The show’s strength lies in its ability to depict characters who, while privileged enough not to worry about basic necessities like housing, still find ample reasons for unhappiness and struggle.

This season picks up with Siobhán, portrayed with compelling vulnerability by Roisin Gallagher, who is navigating life after a damaging relationship with alcohol and a particularly toxic ex, Jack. The awkwardness is heightened by Jack’s unexpected presence at her workplace, a college resembling NCAD, where he lectures on the very concept of toxic masculinity with a disturbingly smug demeanor.

Actor Peter Dunford delivers a brilliantly unsettling performance as Jack, embodying the type of superficially charming yet deeply flawed individual who often thrives in Irish society, despite their obvious shortcomings. The narrative also revisits the fractured family dynamics of the Walsh family. Tom, played with endearing cluelessness by Ciarán Hinds, is attempting a career change, running a coffee stall after the fallout from his affair with a neighbor.

Bernie, meanwhile, is confronted with a reappearance from her past, adding another layer of complexity to her already challenging life. Adding to the intricate web of relationships, Patrick, Siobhán’s sister, has severed ties with the father of her child, a self-assured banker encountered on Tinder, and is now engaged to the predictably dull Rory, accompanied by his disapproving mother.

The script, penned by Harris, is consistently witty and relentlessly paced, ensuring that even if one joke misses the mark, another quickly follows. This rapid-fire delivery contributes to the show’s overall energy and keeps viewers engaged. A particularly intriguing addition to the cast is Rick Donald as Daryl, an Australian newcomer who challenges Siobhán’s self-diagnosis of alcoholism, suggesting that her drinking was a response to the unresolved trauma of her brother’s suicide.

This introduction allows the series to delve deeper into the underlying emotional wounds that plague the characters, handling sensitive topics like grief and loss with commendable care.

‘The Dry’ excels at capturing the subtle nuances of contemporary Dublin life, presenting a world where appearances often mask deeper struggles. The show doesn’t shy away from portraying the complexities of modern relationships, the pressures of societal expectations, and the lingering effects of past traumas. Gallagher’s performance as Siobhán is particularly noteworthy, as she embodies the character’s internal conflict – a millennial striving for self-improvement while simultaneously grappling with ingrained patterns of self-destructive behavior.

The series has successfully moved beyond its initial premise of being a simple comedy about wealthy, drunken Dubliners, evolving into a more thoughtful and introspective exploration of the human condition. It’s a show that offers both genuine laughs and moments of poignant reflection, making it a thoroughly enjoyable and rewarding viewing experience. The final season promises to deliver a satisfying conclusion to the Walsh family’s story, leaving viewers with a lingering sense of both amusement and empathy.

The show’s ability to blend humor and pathos is its greatest strength, and it’s a testament to the talent of the writers, cast, and crew that ‘The Dry’ has become such a compelling and critically acclaimed series





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