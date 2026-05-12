The Equal Giving of Female Sports and the Struggle for Recognition

Coach argues that female sports, while different from male-centric games, deserve equal appreciation, investment and recognition, even as challenges remain in media coverage and attendance. Meanwhile, other stories explore financial recovery from deceased estates and tragic drownings.

As a coach of both male and female rugby players, I have come to recognise a profound truth about team sports: men and women, while physically and biologically different, are equal in their passion, dedication and range of reasons for playing.

Whether I watch Shane Jennings flying down the wing, Aoife Donohue in camogie or Joe Canning in hurling, the skill sets may be similar, but the experience of the game differs greatly depending on the gender of the players. It’s important to understand that female sports offer a unique spectacle—one that is just as thrilling if viewed with an open mind, free from misguided comparisons to men’s sports. Unfortunately, many fail to appreciate this distinction, particularly in male-dominated sporting environments.

This lack of appreciation leads to smaller attendance figures, reduced investment, minimal media coverage and inferior facilities for women’s sports. Until the powers that be—the largely male-led sporting hierarchy—recognise the equal importance of female participation, women’s sports will continue their long and arduous struggle for true equality, recognition and greater spectator engagement. Until then, we risk perpetuating an imbalance where talent and dedication are unjustly overlooked simply because of gender.

In related news, a nursing home group is recovering €185,000 in care costs from the estate of a deceased ward of court, raising ethical questions about post-mortem financial recovery. Additionally, an inquest has detailed the harrowing attempts to rescue an eight-year-old boy who tragically drowned on a Sligo beach.

Meanwhile, educational pathways are being explored, with a growing interest in PLC courses as an alternative route for students after the Leaving Cert





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Female Sports Gender Equality Rugby Camogie Spectator Engagement

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