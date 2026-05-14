An analysis of PantiBar's decision to stop screening Eurovision and the subsequent debate over whether such boycotts are moral stands or forms of demonization.

Rory O'Neill, the owner of PantiBar on Capel Street in Dublin, has reaffirmed his decision to stop screening the Eurovision Song Contest for the third consecutive year.

Historically, the bar was known for its vibrant celebrations of the event, decorating the venue and hosting special guests to create one of the most popular nights of the year, second only to Pride and St Patrick's Day. However, O'Neill explains that his conscience would not allow the establishment to participate in the spectacle given the scale of civilian casualties in the current conflict.

He notes that while the initial decision was difficult due to the community's love for the contest, the public has become increasingly supportive of the boycott, especially as the national broadcaster RTÉ has also distanced itself from the event. This shift in public sentiment has made it significantly easier for the establishment to maintain its stance without facing backlash from its regular clientele.

The decision is further driven by O'Neill's belief that Israel has deliberately attempted to utilize the song contest as a propaganda tool to shape international perception. He points to previous years where he believes the public voting process was manipulated to create a false impression of widespread European support for the nation. This perceived manipulation, according to O'Neill, forced organizers to modify the rules regarding phone-in votes to reduce their weight.

He argues that the overarching narrative sought by the Israeli government is one of universal love and acceptance, which he feels is fundamentally at odds with the reality of the situation on the ground. By refusing to screen the event, PantiBar aims to signal its rejection of this narrative and its solidarity with those affected by the violence, viewing the contest not as a celebration of music but as a curated image for political gain.

On the other side of the debate, Maurice Cohen has raised significant concerns regarding the nature of these boycotts. He questions whether such moves are based on broad editorial principles or are instead the result of pressure from a small but highly vocal group of activists. Cohen argues that the cumulative effect of repeatedly singling out Israel across cultural and political platforms creates a hostile atmosphere that many in the Jewish community experience as demonization rather than neutral political criticism.

He emphasizes that history has shown how the normalization of hostility and exclusion toward Jews can lead to dangerous outcomes, suggesting that current political rhetoric is moving toward a climate of sustained moral vilification. From this perspective, the exclusion of a single nation from cultural participation is seen as a dangerous precedent that targets an identity rather than a specific government policy.

Furthermore, Cohen asserts that symbolic gestures, such as boycotting a music competition, do nothing to improve the actual lives of Palestinians or Israelis or bring the warring parties closer to peace. He suggests that such actions are more about satisfying activist demands or generating headlines than achieving meaningful diplomatic results.

Cohen believes that Ireland has a strong reputation for conflict resolution and mediation, but that this credibility is undermined when the state or its cultural institutions appear to have predetermined allegiances. In his view, cultural events should serve as bridges to bring people together rather than becoming further battlegrounds for political confrontation, arguing that honest dialogue and diplomatic neutrality are the only paths toward a sustainable resolution to the conflict.

This tension highlights the deeper divide between those who view cultural boycotts as a necessary moral tool and those who see them as counterproductive expressions of hostility





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