The Evolution of the Full Forward in Modern Hurling

This article explores the transformation of the full forward position in hurling, from the traditional physically dominant players to the modern, skillful, and versatile athletes who define today's game. It highlights key players and coaches who have shaped this evolution.

The role of the full forward in hurling has undergone a significant transformation over the years. In the past, full forward s were expected to fit a specific mold—tall, broad-shouldered, and physically imposing.

The game was linear, with fixed combat zones where full forwards and full backs engaged in a battle of strength and guile. The audience often focused more on the physical contest than the players' hurling abilities. Diarmuid O’Sullivan, a former Cork defender, recalls that the game was once dominated by traditional full forwards like Brian Begley, Declan Ryan, and Micheál Webster, who embodied the classic archetype.

However, by the late 1990s and early 2000s, hurling began to evolve. Players like DJ Carey, Damien Quigley, and Joe Deane, who were shorter than the traditional six-foot standard, started to redefine the position. This shift marked the beginning of a new era where size alone was no longer the sole determinant of a full forward’s effectiveness. The incoming ball became more sympathetic, and the game demanded greater skill and movement from inside forwards.

Today, the modern full forward is a different breed altogether. Players like Aaron Gillane, Brian Hayes, and Peter Duggan are not just physically imposing but also possess exceptional speed, movement, and technical ability. They are no longer just target men but one-man processing plants, capable of possession, evasion, and execution. The evolution of the full forward reflects the broader changes in hurling, where skill and adaptability have become as important as physicality.

Coaches like Gavin Keary, who worked with Peter Duggan during his All-Star years, emphasize the mental maturity and discipline required to excel in this role. The modern full forward must be able to dance with the ball, making them a formidable presence on the edge of the square





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