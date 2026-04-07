The Ewell Family Murders: A Son's Greed and a Family's Destruction

This case explores the tragic murders of Dale, Glee, and Tiffany Ewell, a wealthy California family. The investigation leads to their son, Dana Ewell, whose obsession with his father's fortune and deceptive behavior raised significant suspicion. The story delves into the details of the crime, the initial investigation, and the clues that revealed the truth behind the heinous acts. The narrative follows the key elements of the case, from the crime scene details to the family dynamics and the paper trail that ultimately unmasked the killer's motive.

Dana Ewell, born into a privileged family, harbored a deep-seated desire for more than what he had. His obsession with his father's wealth tragically culminated in the brutal murder of his parents and sister. Dana, a student at Santa Clara University pursuing a business degree, fabricated stories about his financial success, misleading classmates and even journalists with tales of a self-made millionaire.

His father, Dale Ewell, a former USAF member who had amassed a fortune through shrewd investments, including a light aircraft company, disapproved of his son's fabrications. Dale reportedly planned to remove Dana from his will, a decision likely known to Dana. The events unfolded during the Easter weekend of April 1992. Dale, his wife Glee, and their daughter Tiffany spent the holiday at their beach house. Glee and Tiffany were murdered upon their return home in Fresno, California. Tiffany, a 24-year-old graduate student, was shot in the head. Glee, aged 57, was shot four times. Dale, 59, arrived shortly after and was also fatally shot in the head as he entered the house from the garage. The victims were discovered two days later by their housekeeper, Juanita Avinita, who was horrified by the gruesome scene. Investigators were immediately struck by several peculiar aspects of the crime. The killer displayed exceptional marksmanship, with only one bullet missing its mark. The killer had collected shell casings, initially suggesting a professional hit. Although the house was ransacked to suggest a burglary, detectives suspected a deeper motive. The investigation explored multiple leads, including Glee's past work as a CIA translator and Dale's business dealings with a man later convicted of drug smuggling. There were also claims of a problematic real estate transaction involving Dale. The investigation ultimately focused on the people closest to the victims. The housekeeper informed the police that Dana, the son, was away at school. Dana had actually been with his girlfriend's family, but her father, an FBI agent, arranged a private plane to take the visibly shaken Dana back to Fresno. Detectives noted Dana's unusual behavior, which escalated when Dale's will was read. Dale left approximately $8 million, but Dana was not to have access to it until he was 30 years old. Dana reacted aggressively, and shortly after moved back into the family home despite the blood still visible. Further suspicion fell on Dana when his college friend, Joel Radovcich, moved in with him. Investigators then discovered a paper trail of payments from Dana to Radovcich. The case was broken open when another mutual friend revealed that Radovcich had received a package and had asked him not to open it. However, the inquisitive friend did take a peek inside. 'Joel had ordered some books,' said Curtis. The contents of those books, and the subsequent investigation, shed more light on the case and provided investigators with a new path to follow





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